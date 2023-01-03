Super Bowl champ Jim McMahon to host cannabis-friendly, Celebrity golf tournament

Johnny Damon, Jeremy Roenick and Rollie Fingers are just a few of the Athletes who will be competing in the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic Hosted by two-time Super Bowl champ Jim McMahon.

Backed by the Revenant cannabis brand, the tournament will be hosted at Arizona’s Anthem Golf and Country Club next month, reports AZ Marijuana.

Proceeds from the Charity tournament will benefit The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a non-profit that “assists Retired NFL players and their families in dire-need situations,” including medical, housing and financial assistance for utilities, medication, food and other day- to-day necessities.

“Our goal is to utilize our platform to send a strong message to the NFL, and other sports organizations that fail to recognize cannabis for medicinal purposes, and the benefits it may provide their athletes,” McMahon said in a statement.

According to the event website, the purpose of the tournament is to host “the first-ever, cannabis-friendly Charity event attached to the NFL.”

Other attendees at the tournament include Mark Rypien, Morten Anderson, Eric Dickerson, Grant Fuhr and Goose Gossage, among many others. The day will also feature live entertainment, photo opportunities and cannabis-friendly activities. General admission to the tournament is US$100.

“Throughout our NFL Careers and retirement, myself, Kyle Turley and Eben Britton have witnessed first-hand the damaging effects of opioids and other harmful prescription medications on the bodies and Minds of not only ourselves, but fellow Athletes alike,” McMahon told AZ Marijuana.

The Revenant brand was founded by McMahon, Turley and Britton, with the goal of providing “an alternative, natural way of healing without using industrialized pharmaceuticals.”

Britton, who played six years in the NFL before injuries cut his career short, previously told The GrowthOp that he was “physically, mentally and emotionally destroyed” by the time he left the game and that meditation, breath work and plant medicine have all played a role in helping him move on from his past as a “mindless warrior.”

Arizona legalized recreational cannabis in 2020, allowing adults 21 and older to legally purchase up to an ounce (about 28 grams) at a time and grow six plants at home.

