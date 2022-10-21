Super Bowl 57 projections and NFL playoff chances: Which teams have most improved their odds?

Welcome to my updated Super Bowl and playoff projections for the NFL season. If you’re new here, I project the score for each game and the win percentage for each team using my NFL betting model. The model phases out older data and uses data from this year as the season progresses. We then run that Simulation 100,000 times after each day of games to give us our Super Bowl odds and projections from my NFL model.

This week, we’re looking at how teams’ chances to make the Playoffs have evolved from Week 1 to now. Super Bowl odds can still be found below.

• Five teams have seen their preseason playoff odds change by at least 30 percentage points.

• The Giants lead the way with a 47.1 percent increase, followed by NFC East Rival Philadelphia, which has seen an increase of 40.3 percent and is a near lock to make the Playoffs as they do so in 99.7 percent of my model’s simulations.

• Now for the decreases. It’s no surprise to see Denver at the top at -40.0 percent, as the Broncos have gotten the worst version of Russell Wilson. The Saints are just behind them at -38.2 percent, and the Colts are next at -30.0 percent.

• We’ve talked about the NFC East already, but there is more to tell regarding playoff swings. The Dallas Cowboys have actually seen the biggest rise in playoff odds from their season-low point after their Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. Of course, Dak Prescott was lost to injury at that point, and although it was uncertain when he would return, nobody expected the Cowboys to have the success that they did. The Cowboys have increased their playoff odds by 65.9 percent since then and are now slated to make the Playoffs 90.1 percent of the time.

Change in playoff projections

• How about teams that have seen the biggest drop at any point in the season? The biggest is the Miami Dolphins, who saw their odds get as high as 91.3 percent after their 3-0 start and upset of the Buffalo Bills. Since then, though, things have not been great. Multiple quarterback injuries have caused the Dolphins to drop three games in a row and see their playoff odds decrease from 44.9 percent to just 46.4 percent. The Rams (-43.9 percent) are a close second.

Glossary to understand the chart

Season Change indicates the change of playoff odds between now and the beginning of the season.

Highpoint Change indicates the difference in playoff odds between now and the previous highest projected playoff odds at any point of the season

Lowpoint Change indicates the difference in playoff odds between now and the previous lowest projected playoff odds at any point of the season

team Season Change Highpoint Change Lowpoint Change 20.3% 1.6% 65.9% 47.1% 0.0% 47.1% 40.3% 0.0% 40.3% 8.5% 0.0% 37.6% 25.8% 0.0% 35.2% 29.6% 0.0% 33.3% 11.5% 0.0% 31.9% 26.0% 0.0% 26.4% -4.1% 4.1% 17.5% 15.4% 0.0% 17.3% 15.1% 3.2% 15.1% -0.1% 17.2% 12.4% 7.9% 0.0% 11.4% 10.6% 3.4% 10.6% 10.5% 29.7% 10.5% 9.9% 0.0% 9.9% -30.4% 30.4% 9.9% -12.0% 12.0% 5.7% -0.8% 20.5% 3.8% -27.2% 30.2% 2.8% -10.0% 14.1% 2.6% -1.3% 1.3% 1.0% -8.1% 44.9% 0.0% -0.6% 30.3% 0.0% -40.0% 40.0% 0.0% -22.9% 25.2% 0.0% -9.7% 12.2% 0.0% -4.5% 16.8% 0.0% -23.2% 23.2% 0.0% -38.2% 43.8% 0.0% -25.7% 43.9% 0.0% -19.5% 19.5% 0.0%

Super Bowl Projections

Wins is the number of games the team is expected to win using the 100,000 simulations. Playoffs is how often the team makes the Playoffs in the 100,000 simulations. And Super Bowl is obviously how often that team wins the Super Bowl in 100,000 simulations.

Team Wins Playoffs Super Bowl 13.4 99.7% 16.1% 13.6 99.7% 14.4% 11.6 93.8% 9.1% 11.1 92.8% 8.2% 10.4 90.1% 6.2% 11.1 90.1% 5.6% 9.5 67.5% 4.2% 9.2 69.2% 3.8% 9.3 67.1% 3.7% 9.7 69.9% 3.5% 9.2 58.8% 3.2% 9.0 60.6% 3.1% 9.2 58.6% 2.8% 9.7 61.3% 2.5% 8.4 43.1% 2.3% 8.6 46.4% 2.1% 8.6 45.3% 2.1% 7.6 21.0% 1.0% 7.6 20.6% 1.0% 8.2 27.6% 1.0% 7.8 22.1% 0.8% 7.2 15.7% 0.7% 7.4 16.6% 0.7% 7.3 15.4% 0.6% 7.2 20.6% 0.6% 6.6 10.2% 0.4% 6.4 6.8% 0.2% 6.3 4.9% 0.2% 4.7 1.5% 0.1% 5.4 1.9% 0.1% 5.5 1.1% 0.0% 4.2 0.2% 0.0%

(Photo of CeeDee Lamb: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)