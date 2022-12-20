SUNY Ulster art students, Faculty to be Featured in Albany exhibition – Daily Freeman

STONE RIDGE, NY — Two SUNY Ulster art students and two art Faculty members will showcase their works in a SUNY-wide annual exhibition in Albany.

Works by Margaret Melanson of Ellenville and Arianna Moore of New Paltz, will appear in the Chancellor’s Gallery Exhibition H. Carl McCall SUNY Building in downtown Albany.

Melanson’s Featured work is “Portrait of a First Year.”

In addition, Melanson’s piece, “Finally Home” was chosen for the 2023 SUNY Best of the Year Student Art Exhibition. “Finally Home” was part of the spring 2022 SUNY Student exhibition. This exhibition was later judged by four art experts from around the state for the Best of the Year exhibition in the summer, a press release said.

Melanson was chosen among students of all levels from across two and four-year art programs in the SUNY system, and judges chose her work as one of the best of the year in the entire SUNY system, the release said. After graduation Melanson plans on Pursuing a bachelor’s degree of fine arts in animation and film.

Moore’s Featured work is “The Apple and Pear.” A sophomore in the Fine Art/Visual Arts program, Moore works as a student aide and intern at the college’s Community Relations and Fine Arts departments.

She plans on applying to SUNY New Paltz to major in graphic design after graduating from SUNY Ulster in the spring.

Joan Ffolliott and Chris Seubert were the two art Faculty members chosen to exhibit two pieces each. Ffolliott teaches courses in Printmaking and three-dimensional design while Seubert teaches drawing and composition and advanced studio, among others.

SUNY creates three exhibitions annually of student and Faculty artwork from all its campuses and creates fall and spring exhibitions that take place in SUNY Plaza in Albany with a Best of Year exhibition that takes place in the New York State Museum.

Building hours at the H. Carl McCall SUNY Building are Monday-Friday 8 am to 5 pm Those interested in viewing the exhibition are asked to make an appointment by emailing [email protected]