SUNY Potsdam’s Howard elevates game to lead conference

Jan. 27—POTSDAM — Just past the halfway point of the season finds SUNY Potsdam senior guard Jakia Howard leading the SUNYAC Women’s basketball conference in scoring.

Howard is averaging 16.5 points in conference games, ahead of Geneseo’s Lauren Romito, who has a 15.4 average.

The Bears are 6-9 overall and 4-6 in conference play with eight games remaining.

Howard, a 5-foot-7 forward from Nottingham High School in Syracuse, has improved her scoring this season from averages of 11.2 and 11.7 her first two years.

“Jakia is having a fantastic season for us,” said Bears Coach Brittany Cohen. “Her pure athleticism makes her hard to guard, but her innate ability to rebound the ball sets her above the rest of us. It’s not a surprise to us that she’s leading the conference in scoring and one of the top rebounders.

“She is an outstanding basketball player and an even better person off the court,” she added. “I am so lucky to have had the opportunity to coach her.”

NEW DIRECTION FOR ROSE

SUNY Canton men’s basketball heads into this weekend with a 6-13 record, including a 4-5 mark in North Atlantic Conference play.

But the program is starting over in a sense with new Coach Dylan Seikel, who has altered some things in place under former Coach Shiva Senthil, who moved to Oberlin College after last season.

“It’s been good,” Seikel said of his start. “We’ve been getting slowly better and building as the year goes on. Guys are doing well right now.”

The biggest change for the Kangaroos has been a faster pace of play.

“We are probably shooting a lot more (3-point shots) and playing at a faster rate,” Seikel said. “We used to be a slow-pace team and now we are picking up the speed. There were games last year they would shoot 50 shots. There are games this year we’ve shot 80 times. It helps us get more possessions.”

Seikel was an Assistant at St. John Fisher where his main connection to the village of Canton was coaching former Golden Bear standout Louden Porter.

“I knew it was a college town with a couple in the area,” Seikel said. “I thought it was a place where I could build something and win. I tried to Recruit (Declan Porter). too, but that didn’t pan out the way I wanted it to.”

Seikel has big plans for the Kangaroo program.

“On the court I want to win NAC Championships and take our program to the NCAA Tournament more than once,” Seikel said. “That’s the goal, not just to get there and be happy, but to know it’s the norm.”

PIDDOCK BENCH CONTRIBUTOR

Former South Jefferson standout Jackie Piddock is the leading player off the bench for Division I Marist during her freshman season.

Piddock, the all-time Section 3 leading scorer, has appeared in all 18 games, including two starts for the Red Foxes (8-10 overall, 4-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), through Thursday.

Piddock has averaged 17.7 minutes per game, the most playing time for all but Marist’s five regular starters. She is averaging 3.2 points per game. Her 16 3-pointers is fifth on the squad.

n Former Indian River all-star Adrien LaMora has appeared in 11 games for Division I Canisius College during her freshman season. LaMora has averaged 11.6 minutes per game, and 3.6 ppg and 2.9 rebounds per game. Canisius and Marist have faced off once this season. It’s Dec. 19, Canisius won 65-61. LaMora chipped in two rebounds and Piddock contributed three rebounds and hit a foul shot. The two teams are scheduled to play again Feb. 11 at Marist.