SUNY Plattsburgh volleyball staying positive on senior day

Senior day may have been a 3-0 loss for SUNY Plattsburgh volleyball (4-9, 0-4 SUNYAC) against SUNY New Paltz (11-2, 4-1 SUNYAC), but it was a time for the Seniors to reflect on what made playing college volleyball so great. This year’s Cardinal volleyball graduating class features outside hitter Jenn Braun, middle hitter Alicia Fisher, and right-side hitter Kaitlyn Bjelko. “It’s definitely tough to make it through all four years,” Bjelko said. “But I thought it was worth it.” “Not coming in every day and seeing the same faces is gonna be kind of rough,” Fisher said. Braun finished second on the team in kills with a career-high (165) and a career-high in blocks (72) while finishing second in the team in that stat. This year, she currently leads the Cardinals in kills (84). Fisher led the Cardinals with a career-high in blocks last season (85) and finished fifth in kills (103). Bjelko finished last season with a career-high in kills (105). This year Fisher has 45 kills, while Bjelko has 36 so far. Fisher is also second on the team in blocks (27). The greatest asset these three Seniors provided for Plattsburgh State head Coach Kelsea Healis was their leadership on the court. She emphasized their importance with the three upperclassmen surrounded by a young team of six first-years and one transfer student taking up half of their 14 roster spots. “They led an offense, and it’s going to be hard to lose that,” Healis said. “It’s been nice to have a big freshman class come in and see that example … They’re the most experienced ones on the court, which is nice to have.” The three soon-to-be graduates have worked with two different head coaches during their college career, Healis and former head Coach Matt Lein. The Seniors praised Healis for the consistent effort and work she has put in for the two years she has worked with them, to help them get better and better ahead of each game. “It’s very, very different … in a good way,” Braun said. “We have a Coach that actually wants us to pay attention in practice, get better, win games. It was a total change, but a change that we needed.” “Going to a game actually knowing your strong points, your low points, and how to actually dominate on the court,” Fisher said. “Instead of going out to play, we’re going out to win.” The Cardinals still have at least 10 more games with the class of 2023, but it won’t be much longer until Braun, Fisher and Bjelko will miss playing in a competitive college volleyball atmosphere. “I’ll miss the competition aspect, Bjelko said. “You can still play and do things (after college), but it’s not going to be as competitive.” Their next game of the 10 will start on the road in Buffalo. SUNY Plattsburgh is scheduled to take on Buffalo State University (7-6, 1-2 SUNYAC) at 6 pm Oct. 7.

Senior day may have been a 3-0 loss for SUNY Plattsburgh volleyball (4-9, 0-4 SUNYAC) against SUNY New Paltz (11-2, 4-1 SUNYAC), but it was a time for the Seniors to reflect on what made playing college volleyball so great. This year’s Cardinal volleyball graduating class features outside hitter Jenn Braun, middle hitter Alicia Fisher, and right-side hitter Kaitlyn Bjelko. “It’s definitely tough to make it through all four years,” Bjelko said. “But I thought it was worth it.” “Not coming in every day and seeing the same faces is gonna be kind of rough,” Fisher said. Braun finished second on the team in kills with a career-high (165) and a career-high in blocks (72) while finishing second on the team in that stat. This year, she currently leads the Cardinals in kills (84). Fisher led the Cardinals with a career-high in blocks last season (85) and finished fifth in kills (103). Bjelko finished last season with a career-high in kills (105). This year Fisher has 45 kills, while Bjelko has 36 so far. Fisher is also second on the team in blocks (27). The greatest asset these three Seniors provided for Plattsburgh State head Coach Kelsea Healis was their leadership on the court. She emphasized their importance with the three upperclassmen surrounded by a young team of six first-years and one transfer student taking up half of their 14 roster spots. “They led an offense, and it’s going to be hard to lose that,” Healis said. “It’s been nice to have a big freshman class come in and see that example … They’re the most experienced ones on the court, which is nice to have.” The three soon-to-be graduates have worked with two different head coaches during their college career, Healis and former head Coach Matt Lein. The Seniors praised Healis for the consistent effort and work she has put in for the two years she has worked with them, to help them get better and better ahead of each game. “It’s very, very different … in a good way,” Braun said. “We have a Coach that actually wants us to pay attention in practice, get better, win games. It was a total change, but a change that we needed.” “Going to a game actually knowing your strong points, your low points, and how to actually dominate on the court,” Fisher said. “Instead of going out to play, we’re going out to win.” The Cardinals still have at least 10 more games with the class of 2023, but it won’t be much longer until Braun, Fisher and Bjelko will miss playing in a competitive college volleyball atmosphere. “I’ll miss the competition aspect, Bjelko said. “You can still play and do things (after college), but it’s not going to be as competitive.” Their next game of the 10 will start on the road in Buffalo. SUNY Plattsburgh is scheduled to take on Buffalo State University (7-6, 1-2 SUNYAC) at 6 pm Oct. 7.

.