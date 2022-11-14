SUNY Cortland and Utica Earn 2022 NCAA Division III Football Tournament Bids

Football | 11/13/2022 5:55:52 PM

SUNY Cortland and Utica University will represent the Empire 8 Conference and compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship, which begins on Nov. 19.

Cortland (9-1) received the Empire 8’s automatic bid after winning its second consecutive league championship in 2022, while Utica (9-1) secured one of five at-large bids into the 32-team field. It is the first time since 2013 that two teams from the Empire 8 will compete in the NCAA Tournament.

Cortland will head south to Randolph-Macon College (VA) (10-0) for a first round contest. The Red Dragons are in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and 11th time in program history. Cortland has advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals in 1988 and 2008. Randolph-Macon is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Champion.

Utica will travel to Susquehanna University (PA) (10-0) for a first round contest. The Pioneers have set countless program records, including wins in a season and are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance. Susquehanna is the Landmark Conference Champion.

First round games will be played Nov. 19. All contests through the national semifinals will be conducted on campus sites, while the Stagg Bowl (national championship) will be held Dec. 16, at Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, MD.

ABOUT THE EMPIRE 8 CONFERENCE

