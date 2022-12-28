Suns vs. Wizards odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 28 predictions from proven computer models

The Washington Wizards (14-21) will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Phoenix Suns (20-15) on Wednesday night. Washington has won three of its last four games, including a 116-111 win over the 76ers on Tuesday. Phoenix snapped its three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win at Memphis on Tuesday, so this is the second leg of a back-to-back for both teams.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET from Washington, DC Phoenix is ​​favored by 2.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 222.5. Before Entering any Suns vs. Wizards picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 33-13 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning almost $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Suns spread: Wizards +2.5

Wizards vs. Suns over/under: 222.5 points

Wizards vs. Suns money line: Washington +118, Phoenix -140

Wizards vs. Suns picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has an opportunity to extend a winning streak past two games for just the second time this season after picking up a 116-111 win over the 76ers on Tuesday. The Wizards have won three of their last four games, including a 113-110 win at Phoenix on Dec. 20. They also posted a 125-111 win against Sacramento last Friday, so they are playing some of their best basketball of the season.

Kristaps Porzingis missed the previous game against Phoenix due to an illness, but he scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help snap Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak on Tuesday. He has a team-high 11 double-doubles this season and has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 13 games. Phoenix is ​​playing without leading scorer Devin Booker, who remained in Phoenix to get some additional care for his groin injury.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix was able to overcome Booker’s absence on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win at Memphis. Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points and dished out eight assists off the bench, knocking down 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Big man Deandre Ayton had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Chris Paul added 14 points and six assists.

The Suns have been rolling offensively, scoring at least 125 points in three of their last five games. Washington could be without leading scorer Bradley Beal, who exited in the fourth quarter on Tuesday with a left hamstring injury. He has already missed six games this month due to a hamstring strain, so the team may be cautious and hold him out on Wednesday night.

How to make Suns vs. Wizards Picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Wizards vs. Suns spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.