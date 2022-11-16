Suns vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 16 predictions from proven computer models

The Golden State Warriors will be seeking their first road win of the season when they face the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Golden State has won three of its last four games, with the lone loss coming on the road in Sacramento. Meanwhile, Phoenix has lost three of its last four games, but the Suns blew out Golden State at home in October.

Tipoff is set for 10 pm ET. Phoenix is ​​favored by 1.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Warriors spread: Suns -1.5

Suns vs. Warriors over/under: 226.5 points

Suns vs. Warriors money line: Phoenix -125, Golden State +105

Featured Game | Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

Why the Suns can cover

Golden State has lost all seven of its road games this season, including a 134-105 setback against Phoenix on Oct. 25. The Warriors have also only covered the spread four times in their last 13 games, making them a team to avoid right now. Phoenix is ​​coming off a loss to Miami, but the Suns held a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter of that game.

Star Devin Booker scored 25 points against the Heat and has now scored at least 20 points in 10 out of 13 games this season. Golden State had trouble slowing him down in last month’s meeting, as Booker poured in 34 points and dished out seven assists. Big man DeAndre Ayton had 16 points and 14 rebounds in a double-double effort against Golden State, and he recorded his third double-double of the campaign against Miami.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is going to be extremely motivated for this game, as it has not won a road game this year and is looking to avenge its loss to Phoenix from earlier in the season. Star guard Klay Thompson was ejected from that game and sat out against San Antonio on Monday, so he is rested heading into this matchup. Jordan Poole was excellent in his place, scoring a season-high 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting.

Poole is averaging 17.1 points per game despite starting just three of 14 games. Stephen Curry is also going to be fresh after playing a season-low 27 minutes in the win over the Spurs, and he has scored over 30 points nine times this year. Golden State has covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

