Suns vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 1 predictions from proven computer models

The Phoenix Suns (5-1) are undefeated at home this season, and in the midst of a six-game home stand when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) on Tuesday night at 10 pm ET. Suns guard Devin Booker has been on fire to start the year, averaging 29.3 points per game this season, while Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are responsible for 44.3 combined points per contest for the Timberwolves. Phoenix swept the three-game season series between the two teams last season, and Minnesota will be playing just its third road game of the season on Tuesday. Deandre Ayton (ankle) is out for Phoenix while Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Minnesota.

Suns vs. Timberwolves spread: Suns -4

Suns vs. Timberwolves over/under: 227.5 points

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare on Sunday in a 124-109 win. It was another big night for Booker, who had 30 points and six assists. Cameron Johnson was the next leading scorer for the Suns, with 19 points in addition to seven rebounds, while Jock Landale scored 16 points with seven rebounds off the bench. The Suns handled their business on the Perimeter and held Houston to just 32.4% from beyond the three-point line.

Offensively, Phoenix has the highest field goal percentage in the NBA (49.3%), buoyed by their league-leading made two-point rate of 57.3%. The Suns have also produced the second-most assists in the league, with 29.7 per game. Point guard Chris Paul continues to dish out dimes at an elite level and averages 10.8 assists per contest.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday 107-98. The Timberwolves defeated the Spurs just two games before that, 134-122 on October 26. D’Angelo Russell had an off night and finished with just 10 points on 5-for-17 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court. Towns was strong, however, and had 16 points with 11 rebounds in the losing effort.

Minnesota is dead center in the league when it comes to points per game (115.1) and points allowed (113.1) as a team. Still, the T-Wolves have held opponents to the third-lowest field goal percentage in the NBA, at 43%. Although Minnesota has shot just 46.7% from the field on offense this season, it has done well to create shots and has the third-highest field goal attempts per game (93.3) among all teams.

