Suns vs. Spurs odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 4 predictions from proven computer model

The Phoenix Suns (15-7) are the top team in the Western Conference, but will try not to get tripped up for the second consecutive game on Sunday afternoon against the San Antonio Spurs (6-17). The Suns are playing in the first game of a road back-to-back in Texas, and are just 3-5 on the road this year. Suns point guard Chris Paul has been out with a heel injury since early November and will miss his 12th game this year.

Tip-off from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, where the Spurs are 3-9 this season, is set for 4 pm ET. Phoenix is ​​favored by 10 points in the latest Spurs vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 230.5. Before Entering any Suns vs. Spurs picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Suns:

Spurs vs. Suns spread: Spurs +10

Spurs vs. Suns over/under: 230.5 points

Spurs vs. Suns money line: San Antonio +360, Phoenix -480

Spurs vs. Suns picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs dropped their 10th consecutive game on Friday in a 117-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Small forward Keldon Johnson wasn’t much of an impact player for San Antonio, finishing with just 15 points on 7-for-23 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court. Devin Vassell had the best game of any Spurs player, recording 25 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Spurs have had a number of key injuries as well, including starting center Jakob Poeltl and forward Jeremy Sochan, who are both expected to be out on Sunday with quad injuries. Their presence down low will be missed because the Spurs have been the seventh-best team in the NBA at pulling down Offensive rebounds at 12 per game. Although the results haven’t been great for San Antonio of late, the Spurs have still been disciplined on defense and have held opponents to just 21.9 free throws per game.

What you need to know about the Suns

After a 19-point win against Chicago to close out November, the Suns opened December with a surprising 122-121 loss to Houston on Friday. Shooting guard Devin Booker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 41 points and eight assists. Booker has now gone over 40 points in each of his last three games, and has shot 66.7% from the field in those starts.

Cameron Johnson has been injured since early November, and Mikal Bridges has had to pick up the slack, but he could be limited with a light knee injury. Bridges scored 22 points against Houston on Friday, but in the four games before that, he only averaged 13 points and made 23.5% of these 3-point attempts. Even with the loss to Houston, Phoenix has shown it can grind out wins when its offense hasn’t been perfect, and the Suns allow just the sixth-fewest points per game (109) this season.

How to make Spurs vs. Suns Picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Spurs vs. Suns? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.