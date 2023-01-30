Suns vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven computer models

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Toronto Raptors at 9 pm ET on Monday at the Footprint Center. The Suns are 26-25 overall and 18-8 at home, while Toronto is 23-28 overall and 8-16 on the road. Phoenix is ​​favored by 2 points in the latest Suns vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 220.5. Before Entering any Raptors vs. Suns picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 47-22 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Raptors:

Suns vs. Raptors spread: Suns -2

Suns vs. Raptors over/under: 220.5 points

Suns vs. Raptors money line: Phoenix -125, Toronto +105

Suns vs. Raptors picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors

What you need to know about the Suns

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Phoenix ultimately got the result it was hoping for this past Saturday with a 128-118 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Phoenix’s point guard Chris Paul looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists along with seven boards. For the season, Paul is averaging 14.3 points, 8.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The Suns are scoring 112.9 points per game this season, which ranks 20th in the NBA. Defensively, Phoenix features a top-five scoring defense, holding opponents to 111.6 points per contest.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, Toronto strolled past the Portland Trail Blazers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 123-105. Toronto’s center Precious Achiuwa was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Forward Pascal Siakam also had a productive performance against the Trail Blazers, recording 24 points, four assists and three rebounds. Siakam enters Monday’s Matchup averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

How to make Raptors vs. Suns Picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Suns vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.