Suns vs. Pelicans prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 11 best bets from proven models

The Phoenix Suns visit the New Orleans Pelicans in a rematch on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans won the previous Matchup on Friday evening, with the Pelicans entering Sunday’s game at 17-8 overall and the Suns bringing a 16-10 record. Brandon Ingram (toe) and Herb Jones (ankle) are out for the Pelicans. Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable for the Suns, with Cam Johnson (knee) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 3:30 pm ET in New Orleans. The Pelicans are listed as 3-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226.5 in the latest Suns vs. Pelicans odds.

Suns vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -3

Suns vs. Pelicans over/under: 226.5 points

Suns vs. Pelicans money line: Pelicans -155, Suns +130

PHO: The Suns are 5-6 against the spread in road games

NO: The Pelicans are 8-6 against the spread at home

Latest Odds: New Orleans Pelicans -3

Why the Suns can cover



Despite an active losing skid, the Suns are Flying high in terms of statistical profile. Phoenix is ​​in the top three of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 116.3 points per 100 possessions. The Suns are in the top five of the league in 3-point shooting, making 38.5% of attempts, and Phoenix is ​​also elite in assists (27.4 per game) and turnovers (13.8 per game). Phoenix is ​​in the top 10 of the NBA in field goal percentage (47.7%) and free throw percentage (80.8%), and the Suns are also stellar on defense.

Phoenix is ​​in the top 10 in overall efficiency, giving up 1.11 points per possession. The Suns are also excellent in transition, allowing only 11.8 fast break points per game, and Phoenix makes it tough on opponents with 52.5% 2-point shooting allowed, 23.1 assists allowed per game, and 5.4 blocked shots per game.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans got the better of the Suns on Friday in the same venue. New Orleans put up 128 points in the previous matchup, shooting 51.1% from the field and producing 27 assists. Zion Williamson was the individual standout of the night, scoring 35 points and making 13 of his 17 field goal attempts, and Williamson has been in a groove in recent days. Williamson has 25 points or more in five straight games, averaging 30.4 points on 68.4% shooting in that span, and the former No. 1 overall pick is putting up 24.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on 60.5% shooting for the season.

The Pelicans are No. 6 in the NBA in Offensive efficiency, scoring 1.15 points per possession, and New Orleans is in the top 10 of the league in field goal percentage (48.5%) and 3-point percentage (36.9%). The Pelicans are strong on the Offensive glass, securing more than 29% of missed shots, and New Orleans is adept at creating free throws. New Orleans is a top-eight team in points in the paint (56.2 per game) and assists (26.9 per game), and the Pelicans are also elite on the defensive end.

