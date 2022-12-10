Suns vs. Pelicans odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 9 predictions from proven computer models

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 pm ET on Friday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 16-8 overall and 10-3 at home, while Phoenix is ​​16-9 overall and 4-6 on the road. The Suns are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans are first as they enter Friday on a five-game winning streak.

However, it was the Suns who got the better of the Pelicans when the two teams met on Oct. 28, with Phoenix winning 124-111 as 8-point home favorites. This time around, Phoenix is ​​favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 228.5.

Pelicans vs. Suns spread: Pelicans +1.5

Pelicans vs. Suns over/under: 228.5 points

Pelicans vs. Suns money line: New Orleans +105, Phoenix -125

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans didn’t have too much breathing room in their game with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 104-98 win. New Orleans’ power forward Zion Williamson did his thing and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 boards in addition to five assists.

After missing 141 games in his first three seasons, Williamson has been on the floor for 19 of New Orleans’ 24 games so far this season. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 23.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 59.6% from the floor. They did not play in the loss to Phoenix on Oct. 28 and should be a major difference-maker in this game. However, New Orleans will be without Brandon Ingram (foot) and Herbert Jones (ankle), while Jose Alvarado (rib) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, things couldn’t have gone much Worse for Phoenix as it lost 125-98 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Phoenix was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-42. Small forward Mikal Bridges had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

The loss was Chris Paul’s first game in over a month and the 12-time All-Star’s impact was minimal with four points and four assists over 24 minutes. However, the Suns will be hoping that he’ll be capable of making a more typical contribution. They’ll also be looking for another big night from their bench, after the reserves put up 54 points in the win over New Orleans earlier this season. Cameron Johnson (knee) remains out for Phoenix.

