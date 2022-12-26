Suns vs. Nuggets score: Live NBA on Christmas Night updates as Phoenix and Denver battle for best in the West

Christmas’ five-game slate will conclude with the Phoenix Suns visiting the Denver Nuggets. Both teams, which are built to win now, have had turns atop the standings in what has been a wild, wild Western Conference thus far this season. Denver is currently in first at 20-11, just edging out Memphis on tiebreakers, while Phoenix is ​​just two games back at 19-14.

The difference in the standings figures to be razor-thin all season long, so this Matchup (the first of four meetings between the Clubs this season) could — say it with us — have playoff implications come next spring. The Suns will return to Denver on Jan. 11, but the Nuggets aren’t scheduled to make their two visits to Phoenix until the last 10 days of the regular season.

Both squads have had their struggles and demons in trying to take that final step in recent years. The Suns swept the Nuggets in the West semis in 2021, and they had a 2-0 lead on the Bucks in the NBA Finals before losing four straight. Then last season everybody watched Steph Curry and the Warriors outlasted all opponents. Since then, the Suns with Devin Booker at the helm, look like they’re back.

Although they lost to the eventual Champion Los Angeles Lakers in the Bubble in 2020, the Nuggets had solidified themselves as a breakout team. But injuries to both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Derailed the last two seasons, and only now — combined with reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic — do the Nuggets finally resemble a team that’s ready to make a deep postseason run.

Follow along below as CBS Sports provides real-time updates from the Matchup between Denver and Phoenix.