Suns vs. Nuggets prediction, odds, lines: 2022 Christmas Day NBA picks, best bets from model on 28-12 roll

The 2022 NBA Christmas schedule closes with the Phoenix Suns (19-14) and the Denver Nuggets (20-11) battling. The Suns have been in a slump, dropping seven of the last 10 games. On Friday, Phoenix was blown out 125-100 by the Memphis Grizzlies. On the other side, Denver is on a three-game winning streak. The Nuggets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 120-107 on Friday. Devin Booker (groin) is considered day-to-day for Phoenix.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET at the Ball Arena in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as the 4.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Nuggets odds The over/under for total points is set at 230.5.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -4.5

Suns vs. Nuggets over/under: 230.5 points

Suns vs. Nuggets money line: Phoenix -190, Denver +162

PHO: Suns are 4-1 ATS in their last five Sunday games

DEN: Under is 4-0 in Nuggets’ last four overall

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Mikal Bridges is a two-way threat for the Suns. Bridges has elite length and athleticism that allows him to be an outstanding defender. The Villanova product owns a polished jumper from the perimeter, shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Bridges averages 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. It’s Dec. 15, they dropped 27 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Guard Chris Paul is still an exceptional floor general. Paul is very creative as a Distributor and is an accurate passer. The 12-time All-Star plays with great anticipation and has a knack for steals. He’s putting up 12 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Paul has recorded a double-double in two of his last five outings.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is an all-around threat in the frontcourt. Jokic plays with a great feel for the game and is able to consistently make the right play. The four-time All-Star carries the team in multiple categories. Jokic is sixth in the NBA in rebounds (10.9) and third in assists (9.3) with 24.9 points per game. In his last outing, he finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

Forward Aaron Gordon is an Athletic and explosive scoring threat. Gordon is constantly cutting and filling the lane for easy looks. The Arizona product averages 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The 27-year-old plays with a high motor and is a good offensive rebounder. He’s scored at least 20 points in four of his last eight games. It’s Dec. 20, Gordon logged 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 243 points.

