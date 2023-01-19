Suns vs Nets Pick – NBA Predictions & Odds 1/19/23

Brooklyn Nets (27-16) vs. Phoenix Suns (21-24)

January 19, 2023 10:00 pm EDT

The Line: Phoenix Suns +1; Over/Under: –

(Get latest betting odds)

The Brooklyn Nets travel to the Footprint Center to do battle with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

The Brooklyn Nets have gone off the boil lately as they’ve lost four of their last six games and they will be hoping to snap a three-game skid after getting beaten by the struggling Spurs in a 106-98 road loss on Tuesday. TJ Warren led the team with 19 points on seven of 13 shooting, Seth Curry added 16 points while Ben Simmons tallied a triple-double of 10 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists. As a team, the Nets shot 42 percent from the field and just three of 23 from the 3-point line as they fought hard to tie up the game despite scoring just 15 points in the first quarter, but they went cold again and scored just 17 points in the third quarter to allow the Spurs to pull away. The Nets had a Horror night with their ball handling and Perimeter shooting as they committed a total of 21 turnovers while shooting a horrendous three of 23 from behind the arc.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have been in a major slump as they’ve lost 12 of their last 14 games overall and they will be hoping to arrest a three-game skid after getting thrashed by the Grizzlies in a 136-106 road loss on Monday . Mikal Bridges led the team with 21 points and seven assists, DeAndre Ayton added 18 points on eight of 11 shooting while Dario Saric chipped in with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. As a team, the Suns shot 43 percent from the field and 10 of 33 from the 3-point line as they stormed out of the Gates with 36 points in the first quarter to take the early lead, but they couldn’t stop the Grizzlies once they hit their stride as they leaked 39 points in the second quarter and another 39 points in the third quarter.

Looking at the betting trends, the Nets are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 road games against a team with a winning home record and 0-4 ATS in their last four games overall. The Suns are 0-4 ATS in their last four home games, 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a loss of more than 10 points and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Head to head, the over is 10-2 in the last 12 meetings in Phoenix and the Nets are 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings in Phoenix.

The Nets are shorthanded again as Kevin Durant is out, but the good news is that Kyrie Irving is currently listed as probable after sitting out Tuesday’s game with calf soreness. The Suns are still banged up with Devin Booker, Josh Okogie and Landry Shamet all out, but they are currently keeping an eye on Chris Paul who has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday. The Nets have cooled off since Durant went down and they didn’t look good in their loss to the Spurs on Tuesday without Irving in the lineup to carry the offense. The Suns have been in terrible form lately and they just got blown out by the Grizzlies, so I can’t get too excited about them in this spot unless Paul returns to the court without any minutes restriction. With that being said, I’ll lean towards the Nets to bounce back with a much-needed win here.