Suns vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 26 best bets from proven model

The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) go on the road to take on the Phoenix Suns (25-24) in a Western Conference Tilt on Thursday evening. The Suns are playing solid basketball right now, winning four straight games, and on Tuesday, Phoenix topped the Charlotte Hornets 128-97. Meanwhile, Dallas has lost five of its past six matchups, including on Jan. 24 when the Mavericks fell to the Washington Wizards 127-126. Devin Booker (groin) and Cameron Payne (foot) are out for Phoenix, while Christian Wood (thumb) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) are out for Dallas.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 pm ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Suns odds The over/under for total points is set at 221. Before making any Suns vs. Mavericks picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Suns and just locked in its Picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -1.5

Mavericks vs. Suns Over-Under: 221 points

Mavericks vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -120, Dallas +100

DAL: Mavericks are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 Thursday games

PHO: Suns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Why the Mavericks can cover



Guard Luka Doncic is an immensely impactful player who has outstanding court vision and playmaking ability to set up the offense. The three-time All-Star scores at will from all over the floor with a dynamic Offensive arsenal. Doncic leads the NBA in scoring (33.8) and ranks fourth in assists (8.6). In his last outing, he racked up 41 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is an Athletic and lengthy presence who is able to space the floor due to his jumper but owns fearlessness when driving down the lane. The Colorado product is patient when creating offense for others, logging 5.3 assists with 16.9 points per game. He’s scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games. It’s Jan. 22, he notched 21 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

Why the Suns can cover

Center Deandre Ayton is a nimble and mobile big man who has a solid low post game to go along with a reliable mid-range jumper. The Arizona product continues to be active on the glass and consistently fights down low to secure rebounds. Ayton averages 17.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and shoots 58% from the field. It’s Jan. 19, they finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists.

Forward Mikal Bridges is an exceptional two-way threat in the frontcourt. Bridges has great length and footwork that allows him to quickly change directions defensively. The Villanova product utilizes his smooth perimeter jumper to be a reliable catch-and-shoot option from downtown. Bridges is putting up 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, and he’s topped 20 points in six of his last eight games.

The model also says one side hits almost 70% of the time.

