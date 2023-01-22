Suns vs Grizzlies Pick – NBA Predictions & Odds 1/22/23

Memphis Grizzlies (31-14) vs. Phoenix Suns (22-24)

January 22, 2023 8:00 pm EDT

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns duke it out at the Footprint Center on Sunday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been on a tear as they were on an 11-game winning streak before they got stopped in their tracks by the Lakers in a 122-121 road loss on Friday. And Morant led the team with 22 points and eight assists, Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones each scored 20 points while Steven Adams and Desmond Bane scored 16 points each. As a team, the Grizzlies shot 42 percent from the field and nine of 29 from the 3-point line as they dominated most of the game to build a 13-point lead, but they never put the Lakers away and got burned in the fourth quarter where they leaked 41 points to allow the Lakers off the hook in the end.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have been in terrible form as they’re currently mired in their worst slump of the season and they’re still missing key players like Devin Booker and Cam Johnson. DeAndre Ayton hasn’t been able to carry the team in the absence of star players while Chris Paul has been slow to get back on the court. What makes matters Worse is that the Suns are certainly not getting any Sympathy from anyone as it looks like most teams get up to beat up on the shorthanded Suns who are averaging 112.7 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from the 3-point line.

The Grizzlies were clearly the hottest team in the league when they were on their 11-game win streak and they still don’t have a single player listed on the injury report. The Suns would love a win here to square up the season series at 2-2, but the Grizzlies are clearly the team in better form and I think they come out swinging after falling just short in their last outing.