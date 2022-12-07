Suns vs. Celtics and more

Commercial content 21+.



Our hot streak came to an end on Monday, when we cashed just one of our three NBA Picks against the spread – an Outright win by the pesky Thunder on the road – but fell short Backing the Suns and Warriors, respectively.

Both teams are in action again on Wednesday, although neither is worth backing at their current prices. In fact, one is ripe for fading as a short home underdog.

Here’s our favorite bets to make at BetMGM in this midweek slate:

NBA Wednesday odds, lines, Picks (via BetMGM)

Thunder +8.5 @ Grizzlies

Pelicans -10.5 vs. Pistons

Celtics -1.5 @ Suns

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction and analysis

We’ve done our fair share Backing the Thunder in spots just like this, including in their Outright win over the Hawks just two days ago. Why not go back to the well here with such a gaudy price to play with?

Sure, on paper, this is a mismatch. In reality, though, Oklahoma City has won three straight by at least seven points and is a Stellar 13-6 ATS as an underdog, which includes a phenomenal 9-2 ATS record as a road ‘dog, with one of those two ATS losses coming in their last trip to Memphis.

That marked the Grizzlies’ third game in an 11-game stretch without Desmond Bane (toe), who remains out on Wednesday, too. That’s a big deal: Memphis is just 5-6 straight up / ATS without its second leading scorer and lost Outright in its last game as a home favorite. This one should be close until the end.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder pick

Thunder +8.5 (BetMGM)

Pelicans vs. Pistons Prediction and analysis

Few matchups all year have been as lopsided on paper as this one, which pits a red-hot Pelicans Squad against a Pistons team that can’t seem to string together positive efforts.

Since Cade Cunningham left this team’s loss in Boston on Nov. 9, Detroit is 4-11 SU with the NBA’s fifth-worst net rating (-5.2) with a 2-3 ATS record in its last five games. Over that very same stretch, New Orleans owns the league’s second-best net rating (+9.4) and has won 10 of 13 games (9-4 ATS) with eight double-digit victories, to boot.

That includes three straight wins by at least 15 points, even with star scorer Brandon Ingram (toe) on the mend. Crazy things happen on a nightly basis, but I’d be pretty surprised if Zion Williamson and co. don’t run away with this one.

Pelicans vs. Pistons pick

Pelicans -10.5 (BetMGM)

Suns vs. Celtics Prediction and analysis

Two of the hottest teams in the league – and arguably the two best across the entire season – face off Wednesday in the much-anticipated return of Suns guard Chris Paul (heel), who’s missed his team’s last 14 games. Will his presence make a material difference on the court?

I’m skeptical. Phoenix has already been sizzling without its lead guard in action, but Monday’s blowout loss in Dallas and Friday’s Outright loss to the Rockets suggest there’s more work to be done here than a recovering Paul can fix overnight – if he even sees a full workload in his first game back.

It’s especially tough against the Celtics, who have won 16 of their last 18 games (12-5-1 ATS) and outscored opponents by 11.1 points per 100 possessions in that Sensational run. MVP favorite Jayson Tatum (30.8 PPG) has taken his game to another level with four straight double-doubles, and I expect he (not Paul) will make the biggest impact in this one.

Suns vs. Celtics pick

Celtics -1.5 (BetMGM)