Suns vs. 76ers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 7 predictions from proven computer models

James Harden is out for the foreseeable future with a foot injury for the Philadelphia 76ers, but center Joel Embiid should make his first start after missing thee games on Monday against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are the top team in the Western Conference and will put their 7-2 record on the line against a Philadelphia side that it beat twice last season. Suns star Devin Booker is averaging 27 points per game this season, and will be searching for another top performance against Philadelphia.

Tip-off from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 8 pm ET. Phoenix is ​​favored by 2 points in the latest 76ers vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 215.5.

76ers vs. Suns spread: Suns -2

76ers vs. Suns over/under: 215.5 points

76ers vs. Suns money line: Philadelphia +115, Phoenix -135

What you need to know about the 76ers

Philadelphia put up a good fight, but came up just short in a 106-104 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday. Tobias Harris still had a strong performance, and finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. With Embiid (illness) out, Montrezl Harrell got the start, and scored 14 points with seven rebounds.

Before Harden’s foot injury, the 76ers had been one of the top three-point shooting teams in the NBA. This season, Philly has hit 39.4% of its three-point attempts, which is the second-best mark in the league. Harris (44.6%) and Tyrese Maxey (44%) have been the team’s top shooters from beyond the arc. The team needs to find a way to replace Harden’s 22 points per game, but he has only hit 33.3% of his Threes this season.

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns took their contest against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday in a decisive 102-82 result. The team scored 61 points in the first half and locked things down on defense in the second half to seal the win. Booker led the way for the Suns on offense and scored 24 points.

Phoenix has some injury issues of its own, as Cameron Johnson will be out for an extended period of time after he Tore his meniscus against the Blazers on November 4. Meanwhile, Cameron Payne could miss another game (foot) after he has also sat the last two out. This season, Johnson and Payne combined for an average of 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds per game and have shot 41.8 percent from three-point range.

