Suns Steal Preseason Game 2 in Sin City

Preseason Basketball is about taking inventory of your team’s identity—looking at the cards you’ve been dealt and figuring out your best hand(s)—if you will. In their second preseason matchup, the Lakers had a straight, but Phoenix threw down a full house in the final quarter, defeating Los Angeles 119-115.

In their loss against the Kings this past Monday, LA tested many rotations and tonight they refined those rotations. Overall, the guys’ performance looked really crisp. Their first and second units held the game for three quarters. Their passing was harmonic, they looked to be very connected. In fact, they stayed ahead of the Suns in terms of assists the entire game.

Russell Westbrook (12 pts, 6 reb) got things going. They brought that Russ energy to the floor from the tip; his teammates matched. The starting five had some firepower. In the first six minutes, all three vets on the floor made Phoenix pay from the arc.

Defensively, Russ was big on the boards for 21 minutes. Damian Jones looked pretty good under there too— on both ends. DJ showed flashes of both his ferocity and patience. He was enthusiastic to protect the rim, but offensively, took his time in the post.

Patrick Beverley (8 pts) made things hard for the Suns. They had laser focus on the shooters; he even snuck up on big man, Deandre Ayton, at one point. And when he finished his shift, he channeled his energy on the bench. His passion on the sideline brought his teammates to their feet, so much so that an “excessive celebration” technical was handed out. That’s pretty cool from a cultural perspective.

LeBron James (23 pts) received some mild concern after his shooting performance in preseason game 1. Concern for the King? Think again. LBJ ended his 17 minutes of play with three-made triples—one of them on one foot and another just in front of the logo. And inside the arc, Bron was 8-for-11 from the field. Save your concern, Bron looked like in-season form.

More than a few of his baskets were on account of Pristine passes from Austin Reaves (9 ast, 7 reb, 3 stl). Reaves had a hell of a night, he was very physical, and not sure if he had some luck on the Slots yesterday, but he was passing out dimes to all his teammates.

The Lakers’ shooting also outperformed the Suns all game. And a big reason for that was a guy named Kendrick Nunn (21 pts). Nunn played his first game for the Purple and Gold the other night and the instant he hit the floor; they made an impact. His eager (and precise) shooting is an asset that will be valuable to this squad.