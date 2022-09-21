Suns shine is former Duke basketball one-and-done in NBA

Frank Jackson isn’t guaranteed a spot on the Phoenix Suns roster when their season tips off in four weeks. Even so, the 2016-17 Duke basketball guard now at least has a somewhat decent opportunity to impress the reigning regular-season Champs in training camp next week.

And if that goes well, Jackson, a native of Arizona’s neighbor to the north, Utah, could see enough minutes to demonstrate his bulk-scoring potential in the Suns’ four preseason games spanning the first two weeks of October.

It’s Tuesday night, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Phoenix (64-18 last season) is signing the 6-foot-3, 205-pound breakneck specialist to a non-guaranteed contract. The move leaves the Suns with only a few more spots to fill if they want to max out their preseason roster at 20 before dwindling it down to 15 for opening night.

