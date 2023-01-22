Suns reportedly shift approach before NBA trade deadline: three possible targets

With Matt and Justin Ishbia now the top decision-makers in the Phoenix Suns organization, the team has reportedly changed their approach to making trades that could allow them to swing some big moves.

The Suns have found out this season that, despite having stars like Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton on the roster, if Devin Booker is not on the court each night they don’t have a very good chance of winning games.

That has been the situation over the last month as the team has plummeted down the NBA standings, and our own NBA power rankings, with Booker sidelines due to a groin injury. They are 2-9 in their last 11 and are barely holding on to the final spot in the NBA Play-in Tournament. It has made it very apparent that this team needs to make some upgrades to the roster, even when their superstar is back healthy.

However, the Phoenix Suns organization has not built a reputation for wheeling and dealing on the trade market to make bold changes. That has reportedly changed with new owners Matt and Justin Ishbia running the show.

Three players star players Phoenix Suns could target before the NBA trade deadline