Suns-Grizzlies NBA odds, spread, over/under and props

The Sun and Grizzlies play Tuesday night for the second time in a week, this time at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Memphis won the first game, 125-100, with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined. Phoenix will be without its top scorer once again in the teams’ second meeting of the season as it tries to put a stop to its recent skid, which includes a three-game losing streak and a 3–7 mark over its last 10 games.

Both teams are coming off disappointing Christmas defeats—the Suns against the Nuggets in overtime, 128-125, and the Grizzlies are on the road versus the Warriors125-100.

Phoenix’s injury report also includes Cam Johnson (meniscus tear), Cam Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (Achilles soreness), all of whom are out, while Memphis is at full strength at FedEx Forum, where it has defended home court exceptionally well this year.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds

Time: 8 pm ET

Spread: Suns +7.5 (-110) | Grizzlies -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Suns (+260) | Grizzlies (-333)

Total: 225.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Suns Betting Profile

Straight-Up Record: 19–15

Against The Spread Record: 18–16

Over/Under Record: 16–17–1

Points Per Game (Rank): 115.5 (8)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 111.6 (10)

Grizzlies Betting Profile

Straight-Up Record: 20–12

Against The Spread Record: 15–15–2

Over/Under Record: 14–17–1

Points Per Game (Rank): 115.5 (9)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 111.3 (9)

Spread Bet: Grizzlies -7.5 (-110)

No team has a better against the spread (ATS) mark at home than the Grizzlies (11–3–1). Although they’re 1–3 straight-up and ATS over their last four, all of those games came on the road and their only win during that stretch was against the Suns.

Memphis was absolutely dominant in that game and got out to a 39-20 first-quarter lead and never looked back in Desmond Bane’s first game in more than a month. It out-rebounded Phoenix, 53-35, and even though And Morant finished with just 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke each finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Deandre Ayton was overmatched against the Grizzlies’ front court and finished with nearly as many fouls (four) as rebounds (five).

There’s little reason to think the Suns will put up much more of a fight just a few days after that game, especially on the road where they are 5–10 on the year. Booker’s absence puts a hard ceiling on the offense and even Shamet, who led the team with 31 points in two of the last three games, is out as well.

The upper hand Memphis has in the paint as well as its advantage in availability is too much for Phoenix to overcome. It’s a sizable spread for two teams of this caliber, but there are some extenuating circumstances at play.

Over/Under Bet: Under 225.5 (-110)

Even though the Suns and Grizzlies each have top-10 scoring offenses, the under hits more often than not for both teams. For Memphis, each of its last four games have been unders and six of its last 10. Phoenix is ​​5–5 over its last 10.

Consider that without Booker, Phoenix is ​​averaging more than three points below its season scoring average and its only big Offensive showing without him came against one of the worst defensive teams in the Lakers. The under delivered in the last meeting between these teams but it was close as it was set at 226.5; 225 points were scored.

Booker’s absence and the methodical pace the Suns operate at Chris Paul at point guard should be enough to prevent the Grizzlies from running up the score enough to send this game over.

Prop Bet: Deandre Ayton Under 9.5 Rebounds (-137)

Ayton is coming off one of his better rebounding outings this season as he grabbed 16 boards on Christmas against the Nuggets. He didn’t make much of an impact against Memphis just a few days ago, and if this spread is any indication, this game could get out of hand, which would limit his minutes.

In his career against the Grizzlies, Ayton grabs 10.3 rebounds per game, but he’s only hit on this prop once in the last four meetings. His minutes per game and rebounding average are both career lows and up against the best rebounding team in the league, 10 boards is a tall task.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.