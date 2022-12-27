Suns-Grizzlies NBA odds, spread, over/under and props

The Sun and Grizzlies play Tuesday night for the second time in a week, this time at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Memphis won the first game, 125-100, with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined. Phoenix will be without its top scorer once again in the teams’ second meeting of the season as it tries to put a stop to its recent skid, which includes a three-game losing streak and a 3–7 mark over its last 10 games.

Both teams are coming off disappointing Christmas defeats—the Suns against the Nuggets in overtime, 128-125, and the Grizzlies are on the road versus the Warriors125-100.

