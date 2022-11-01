Suns’ Chris Paul is looking to become the oldest player to lead the NBA in assists

The Phoenix Suns (5-1) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) Tuesday at 7 pm, at Footprint Center in the fourth of a six-game homestand.

The game will be televised on TNT.

Here are three questions going into Tuesday’s game:

Will Chris Paul lead the NBA in assists again?

Paul is the current league leader in assists at 10.8 a game with Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton second at 10 a game. Paul averaged the same number last season in leading the NBA in assists for the fifth time.

The 12-time All-Star has won the assists title in back-to-back seasons twice (2008-09 and 2014-15). If Paul does it again this season, he’ll be the oldest player to ever lead the league in assists.

Steve Nash was 37 when he led the NBA in assists at 11.4 in the 2010-11 season with Phoenix. Paul will be the same age at the end of the regular season, but he would have been 37 longer than Nash.

Paul posted a season-high 15 assists in Sunday’s win over the Rockets. He has guys around him who can fill it up starting with Devin Booker, who is averaging a career-best 29.3 points so far this season.

Mikal Bridges is averaging a career-high 15.3 points. Cam Johnson is matching his career-best at 12.5.

Deandre Ayton was averaging 18.3 through four games before posting just four points in Friday’s win against New Orleans as he missed the final three quarters with a left ankle sprain.

Paul has always set the table for everyone else. He doesn’t have 11,042 career assists to rank third all-time behind Jason Kidd and John Stockton by accident.

However, Paul is averaging a career-low 9.3 points this season. The Suns have five players averaging double figures with backup big Jock Landale being the fifth at 10.5 a game.

Phoenix is ​​tied for third in points per game with Golden State at 118.7.

If the Suns continue to put up numbers with Paul not scoring as much, he can certainly lead the NBA in assists for a sixth time and make ageless history.

The Timberwolves could have a formidable young duo in Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

Who is the guy for Minnesota?

Karl-Anthony Towns is a three-time All-Star, made All-NBA twice and won Rookie of the year honors in the 2015-16 season.

He’s big and strong. Can score, rebound, knock down 3s, and is now at the four with the addition of All-Star center Rudy Gobert coming from Utah via a blockbuster summer trade.

But Anthony Edwards is the guy for the T-Wolves.

He’s leading Minnesota in scoring at 23 points a game and shooting a higher clip this season from 3 than Towns at 34.5%. Edwards is a freak athlete who wants to be a better defender.

