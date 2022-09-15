Suns’ Cam Payne rocks D-backs’ Jake McCarthy NBA Jam style T-shirt

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is a fan favorite to Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne.

Payne showed up to Wednesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers rocking an “AZ FAM” T-shirt that depicted his and McCarthy’s stats in an NBA Jam style.

Of course, Payne and McCarthy both share a high speed rating, but the D-backs outfielder absolutely dominated Payne in the “flow” section.

McCarthy has yet to establish himself as a home run-robbing savant, so Payne took the edge in terms of the hops category.

Finally, the two are beloved around the Valley because of the high energy they bring to the field and court. Payne has been compared to the Tasmanian Devil at one point, so naturally, they both almost break the bar in the “energy” category.

Payne exclaimed his fandom for McCarthy during Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day when a few of the Suns got to come out and enjoy a game at Chase Field. Payne joked during the first game he attended that he was purchasing a jersey of his favorite player (Jake McCarthy) that day. In the second game they attended, customized merch.

After the D-backs hit a walk-off homer to defeat the Dodgers 5-3 in extra innings, Payne soaked in all the excitement postgame with a McCarthy jersey on.

The exchanged a jersey swap after the win.

AZ Fam. All love between Jake and @campayne after tonight’s W. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/6ZVvg6MYnz — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 15, 2022

