Suns at Clippers: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Crypto.com Arena is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday in NBA regular season action. The Clippers currently find themselves in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with an overall record of 17-13. The team has won its last three games in a row, with the unbeaten run starting with a seven-point finish over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Then, LA beat the Boston Celtics by 20 points on Monday night, before taking an 11-point finish over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in the team’s most recent outing.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: December 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream the Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Meanwhile, Phoenix is ​​in fifth place in the West with an overall record of 16-12. The team will be looking to put an end to its active five-game losing streak, having lost to the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics New Orleans Pelicans (twice) and Houston Rockets in recent action.

Don’t miss the thrilling Matchup between the Clippers and the Suns on Thursday in NBA regular season action.

Regional restrictions may apply.