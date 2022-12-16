Suns at Clippers: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Crypto.com Arena is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday in NBA regular season action. The Clippers currently find themselves in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with an overall record of 17-13. The team has won its last three games in a row, with the unbeaten run starting with a seven-point finish over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Then, LA beat the Boston Celtics by 20 points on Monday night, before taking an 11-point finish over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in the team’s most recent outing.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button