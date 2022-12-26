Suns And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Christmas, the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado for the last game of the night.

The two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne have all been ruled out for the Suns.

Meanwhile, All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has been upgraded to available (he had missed the last three games).

As for the Nuggets, they have ruled out Collin Gillespie and Jeff Green.

