Suns And Clippers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in California.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Suns will be without Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton and Duane Washington Jr.

Devin Booker, who has missed each of the last two games, has been upgraded to available and will be in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, the Clippers will be without Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Biyombo on Thursday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Clippers will start Wall, Mann, Coffey, Morris, Brown on Thursday.”

The Suns are coming off a 111-97 loss to the Houston Rockets in Texas on Tuesday night.

They are 16-12 on the season but in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

Getting Booker back in the lineup is huge because he is the team’s leading scorer (27.4 points per game).

The Clippers (17-13) are playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 at home on Wednesday evening.

They will be without their two best players (Leonard and George) against the Suns.

George is averaging 23.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

As for Leonard, he is averaging 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

The Clippers and Suns are both tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.