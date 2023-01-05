Suns And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Suns have ruled out Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Darius Garland, Mamadi Diakite, Ricky Rubio, Dylan Windler and Dean Wade.

Evan Mobley and Isaiah Mobley have been upgraded to available.

