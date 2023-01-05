Suns And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Suns have ruled out Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Darius Garland, Mamadi Diakite, Ricky Rubio, Dylan Windler and Dean Wade.

Evan Mobley and Isaiah Mobley have been upgraded to available.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Shamet, Bridges, Saric, Ayton on Wednesday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Cavs will start Mitchell, LeVert, Okoro, Evan Mobley, Allen on Wednesday.”

The Suns come into the night in a slump.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

After being among the top of the Western Conference standings earlier this season, they are now tied for the seventh seed.

Through 38 games, the Suns are 20-18, and they are 6-13 in 19 games on the road.

As for the Cavs, they are playing without their starting point guard (Garland) for the third straight game, but they have won each of the last two without him.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-14 record in 38 games and have gone 7-3 in their last ten.

At home, the Cavs have been outstanding, with a 17-4 record in the 21 games they have hosted in Cleveland, Ohio.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season