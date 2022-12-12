Sunrise Learning Foundation marks International Disability Day with sports meet

Sunrise Learning Foundation, Noida celebrated its 8th Annual Special Sports Meet on Saturday, December 10 at Sarvottam International School, Greater Noida, for differently-abled persons. More than 800 differently abled students from more than 30 differently abled schools across Delhi NCR became a part of the special event.

Dr Sonali Sirohi, Founder of Sunrise Foundation says, “We commemorate International Disabled person day which takes place on December 3 with a grand festival every year. For us, this is the day of abilities for us. Our students celebrate their diversities and this is the time they express their abilities and creativity. We organize the events to show that they are all winners in life.”

According to Dr Ajay Sirohi, Founder of Sunrise Foundation, the motto behind every sports meet is to allow every specially-abled student to participate, compete and go back home as a winner.

Participants aged 3-30 participated in many sports such as athletics, cycling, roller skating, shooting basket, shot put, tennis ball throw, hitting the target, and kickball. These differently-abled participants had various disabilities like Autism, Down Syndrome, and Intellectual disability.

To make this event a grand success, a team of more than 40 special educators and therapists from various fields and staff members worked year-long. 300 volunteers from different backgrounds joined hands to make this sports meet successful.

The Sports Meet started with the warm-up Zumba session conducted by Dancing Mantras and Diadem Mrs India 2019 Shweta Srivastava, followed by the lighting of the Torch and a grand welcome parade. Sports began with a speech by Dr Priyanka Mehta, Principal of Sarvottam International School, and the release of balloons followed by the National Anthem.

In the entire sports meet – 202 gold medals, 176 silver medals and 198 bronze were distributed. Important dignitaries such as Rohit Manchanda, National Coach Special Olympics Bharat, and many other Athletes graced the occasion and encouraged the students.

Dr Ajay Sirohi, Co-founder of Sunrise Foundation says, “We encourage our students to participate. They prepare and shine on the day. The kind of appreciation they receive from everyone is truly a joy.”

Parents who had come to encourage their children were proud of them. CitySpidey spoke to them to capture their views.

Itishree Parida, a Resident of Eledeco Antarman, Sector 119 says, “We wait for this event for a whole year. This diversity, happiness, fun, and healthy competition makes our day. We are happy to be a part of this carnival.”

Vandana Gautam, a Resident of Gulshan Ikebana, Sector 143 says, “This sports meet is a lifetime achievement for us. We are delighted to be part of this sports meet.”