Sunil Kumar opposes a separate literary festival for sidelined Muslim writers

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (IANS): Karnataka Minister of Kannada and Culture, V. Sunil Kumar, on Friday objected to a parallel literary festival for sidelined Muslim Writers in the 86th All India Kannada Literature Conference.

“Organization of the parallel literary conference is not a good development,” Sunil Kumar said.

Speaking on the controversy, the Minister added, “There will be small Mistakes in a large-scale event. That should be discussed and sorted out.”

The Kannada literary festival will help give a good message to the people. The festival is important in the view of development of the Kannada language, he said.

The 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana (All India Kannada Literature Conference) organized by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat was inaugurated on Friday with much fanfare in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s native city Haveri.

However, the literary conference has run into controversy for sidelining Muslim authors and litterateurs.

Condemning this literary event for sidelining Muslim writers, Kannada activists and like-minded litterateurs have organized a single-day parallel literary conference in Bengaluru on January 8.

It has been decided to make well-known Kannada Writer Bhanu Mushtaq as the President of this parallel literary event.

Dalit Writer and Retired bureaucrat, Moodnakoodu Chinnaswamy will inaugurate this conference which will be held at the premises of Alumni Association near KR Circle in Bengaluru.

The convention is named as “Jana Sahitya Sammelana” (People’s Literature Convention).

Earlier report

Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri runs into controversy for ignoring Muslim authors

Haveri, Jan 6 (IANS): The 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana (All India Kannada Literature Conference), organized by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, was inaugurated on Friday with much fanfare in Haveri district. However, the literary festival has run into controversy for sidelining Muslim writers and litterateurs.

The three-day Kannada Literature Conference is being held in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s native city Haveri, which is being decked up for the mega event.

The selection of panels, Achievers for felicitation has run into controversy as social media users criticized the ‘biased approach’. However, the Kannada Sahitya Parishat has gone ahead without making any changes.

It is alleged that among the 83 Achievers in different fields, no Muslim Writer has been chosen. Among the nine seminars on the main dais, no Muslim writer has been invited.

In the poet convention also, not a single Muslim Writer has got the opportunity and the Byari language spoken by Muslims of coastal Karnataka has not been considered. Even there was discussion on other dialects such as Konkani, Soliga, Tulu and Kodava.

Opposing this ‘biased approach’ towards Muslim writers, Kannada activists and like-minded litterateurs have organized a single-day parallel literary conference in Bengaluru on January 8. It has been decided to make well-known Kannada Writer Bhanu Mushtaq as the President for the convention.

Dalit Writer and Retired bureaucrat, Moodnakoodu Chinnaswamy will inaugurate the conference. The program will be held at the premises of the Alumni Association near KR Circle in Bengaluru.

The convention has been named as ‘Jana Sahitya Sammelana’ (People’s Literature Convention).

The subjects such as ‘Domination and politics on food’, ‘Attacks on minorities and Dalits’, ‘Responsibilities of Literature world’, ‘Contribution of Christian Missionaries to Kannada language’ will be presented.

Kannada Sahitya Sammelana is the premier Gathering of writers, Poets and Kannada lovers. It is held with an aim of preserving and developing the Kannada language, art, culture and music.

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat is the premier agency which promotes the Kannada language and its literature with Mahesh Joshi as its current President.