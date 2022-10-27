Sung-yueng Ki: “My goal is to help people”

At first, I did not want to put my name out publicly that I was making these donations. It was never my intention to be seen to be doing them, I just wanted to help people.

I am a Christian and the Bible says you have to help others around you – and that you have to do so discreetly. But World Vision explained that when I give a donation and make it public, it can inspire other people to do the same.

I then met representatives from World Vision and we started to make plans about how we can help more people in difficult circumstances. We started off building schools and medical centers in Africa. We also covered the costs of medical bills for people who were in critical condition in hospital, especially for young children whose parents couldn’t afford life-saving surgeries.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when I was in Spain, my wife and I donated $30,000 worth of medical equipment. As my wife, Hye-jin Han, is a well-known actress in Korea, by donating together, we can have an even greater influence.

After 13 years working with World Vision, we have now embarked on a new project to support 30 promising young footballers in Korea. They range from 10 to 18-years-old and come from disadvantaged backgrounds.