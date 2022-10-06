Sunday’s Giants vs. Packers Game Will Make NFL History

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 17: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates and fans after defeating the Chicago Bears by the sore of 24-14 on October 17, 2021, at Soldier field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL hasn’t provided London with the best showcases since first crossing the Pond in 2007.

Sunday’s Matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants marks the 32nd London matchup. It will also represent a surprising first.

As noted by ESPN’s Field Yatesthe Showdown of 3-1 teams is the first time two teams with a winning record will compete in the UK

That dubious streak extended last weekend when the 2-1 Minnesota Vikings faced the 1-2 New Orleans Saints.

Rather than highlighting the cream of the crop, the NFL has often sent middling teams to London. Case in point: The Jacksonville Jaguars have played there eight times in the last decade.

While the Giants won the first London game over the winless Miami Dolphins in 2007, the Packers are making their London debut.

But it’s not like the NFL expected a bout between two Super Bowl contenders. The Giants went 4-13 last season and haven’t topped six wins since 2016.

The Giants and Packers will also hope to make more London history later this year. David Suggs of Sporting News pointed out that no two teams from the same London Matchup have reached the Playoffs that season.

However, the Giants have made the postseason after their only two London trips, also including a 2016 triumph over the Rams.

Sunday’s game starts at 9:30 am ET on NFL Network.