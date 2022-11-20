Sunday Video: The Most Urbanist Soccer Arenas In North America

Matt Hutchins was our guest on November 14. An accomplished architect and leader with AIA Seattle, Hutchins has long advocated for more housing options. We talked Comp Plan, design review reform, the prospect of a Seattle Sixplex, and more. Watch the video.

Futurewise is our guest on December 13 for a state legislative preview. The push to end or reduce exclusionary zoning statewide could resume this session. Register for the Zoom link.

Tiffani McCoy is our guest January 10 to talk Initiative 135. McCoy is advocacy director of Real Change and leads the House Our Neighbors campaign that crafted the Seattle social housing initiative, which will be on the ballot in February. Register for the Zoom link.

Darya Farivar, The Urbanist Elections Committee’s endorsed candidate in LD46, was our October Urbanist Meetup guest. Farivar serves as policy director at Disability Rights Washington, a frequent ally of ours. Watch the video.

Toshiko Grace Hasegawa, a Seattle Port commissioner and rising star in local politics, joined us for our June virtual meetup. Watch the video.

Claudia Balducci, King Council Council Chair and chair of the Sound Transit System Expansion Committee, was our May Meetup guest. Watch the video.