Sunday Seminoles Summary: Florida State Soccer, Basketball, Track, Softball, and other sports news

Florida State (12-2, 1-0 ACC) defeated Miami (7-5, 0-1 ACC) by a 92-85 score this afternoon in Tallahassee, FL.

Game Recap

The game started out tight but Midway through the first quarter Mariana Valenzuela hit a triple to spark Florida State to a 10-0 run that gave the Seminoles a 19-7 lead with 4:25 left in the quarter. From there the two teams mostly traded baskets and FSU ended the quarter with a 24-13 lead after a three pointer from Sara Bejedi.

Florida State (11-2) fell to no. 9 UConn (8-2) by an 85-77 score today at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Game Recap

Florida State came out ice cold early. The Seminoles missed their first eight shots. To their credit the Noles were getting good shots but they just weren't going down. Connecticut took full advantage racing out to a 10-0 lead before a Ta'Niya Latson layup finally broke the ice for FSU with six minutes left in the first quarter. However, the Husky Onslaught wouldn't end as they would stretch the lead out to 19-5. The Noles battled back a bit but the deficit was still 26-11 at the end of the first quarter.

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season.

These are real questions posed by real people in the sense that they are actual questions (they end in a question mark) and I am a real person. I have written all of the questions….{continued *FOR FREE}

The Noles are returning some of the nations best hitters in 2023:

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week we take a look at the two sophomores currently returning to Tallahassee. In addition to Amaya Ross and Krystina Hartley, Lonni Alameda and her staff recently added the addition of Katie Dack, via the transfer portal, to the sophomore class.

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week its part two of the redshirt players.

After suffering an injury in 2021, Jahni Kerr looked to return last season. Back in the lineup in 2022, Kerr posted a .261 batting average. Her success late in the season saw her move her way up through the lineup. While at the plate she recorded 47 hits, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 35 RBI, and was walked 10 times

Check out our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women's sports for any Women's sports news you come across and can share to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU Women's athletics during the week

Florida State and Notre Dame often play real barn-burners on the hardwood, with three of the last four meetings decided by 4 points or fewer (FSU won all three). Tonight made it four of the last five. In a game that saw both teams shoot well and both teams have runs, Florida State surged ahead in the second half and then hung on for a 73-72 win. Winners of three of their last four games overall, this brings FSU up to 2-1 in ACC play as they head into the holiday break

This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men's basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draftand any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.

FSU’s baseball facilities have gone through some renovations during the offseason:

FSU baseball posted its best team GPA in program history last semester, with the Seminoles logging a 3.11 average. Per FSU Sports Info, nineteen players achieved a 3.20 GPA or higher, with seven players reaching a 3.50 GPA for the semester.

“It’s always commendable when a team reaches marks never seen before in our program,” first-year head Coach Link Jarrett said. “Time management, work ethic and execution are valuable traits in any walk of life. The vast majority of our players performed well, and honestly, we have better semesters on the horizon. “Lauren Day’s transition taking the lead with our program was seamless. She did a fabulous job supporting our team while leading current and future players. Izzy Austin provided constant mentorship and guidance while Miguel Negron handled his leadership role in a very professional manner. I am proud and grateful for all of those who guided our student-athletes.”

Florida State Releases 2023 Schedule

The Florida State men’s tennis team has finalized its 2023 schedule, head coach Dwayne Hultquist announced Friday.

“I’m really excited with our schedule, which starts with two strong matches in Hawaii,” Hultquist said. “We have a great non-conference that includes home matches against Georgia and Mississippi State and a match at the national campus against Florida. This is probably the toughest schedule we’ve ever added, especially when you include an always-tough ACC schedule.”

The schedule is highlighted by an early January trip to Hawaii and a three-match home stretch before competing in the ITA Kickoff Weekend Hosted by Baylor. The annual Matchup with Florida is set for Feb. 2 in Lake Nona, Fla., and ACC play opens March 3 at Virginia Tech. The Seminoles have 12 matches at home, including a rematch from last year’s NCAA Tournament with Georgia on Jan. 15.

Florida State is playing 14 teams that appeared in the 2022 NCAA Championships. Last season, the Seminoles advanced to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2009 after defeating No. 11 Georgia in the second round. FSU, one of five ACC teams to advance to the Round of 16, was ranked No. 22 in the final ITA team rankings.

The Seminoles head into the spring schedule boasting three ranked singles players, led by No. 12 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc. Sophomore Youcef Rihane is the 24th-ranked singles player in the country, and fellow sophomore Jamie Connel is 53rd in the national singles rankings.

2023 Florida State Men’s Tennis Schedule

Vasquez, Moynihan Pace Noles with National Records at Worlds

The 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships came to a close in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday. Seven swimmers with ties to Florida State swimming and diving contributed five national records and five individual personal best times.

Rebecca Moynihan and Carlos Vasquez set national records and Max Wilson and Emma Terebo swam personal bests.

Moynihan made the semifinal of the Women’s 50 free after turning in her personal best at 24.59 in prelims for 15th place. She placed 16th at 24.67.

Moynihan was also a part of four relay national records, including the Women’s 4×100 Medley and 4×50 free Relays in addition to both the mixed Relays at the meet.

Vasquez also set a national record for Honduras, touching at 53.36 in the 100 fly. Vasquez holds the 200 back, 50, 100, and 200 fly as well as the 400 IM in short course meters.

Wilson also swam personal bests in both the 50 and 100 back and Terebo was just shy of the 200 back semifinals after contributing her career best in prelims.

“We’re excited to see so many best times on the world’s biggest stage,” FSU head Coach Neal Studd said. “They have truly represented us well and we are very proud of their achievements.”

Rebecca Moynihan – New Zealand

4×100 free relay – 12th, 3:40.47 (53.29, 2nd)

4×50 mixed Medley relay – 11th, 1:39.53 (23.96, 4th)

4×50 free relay – 8th, 1:37.93 (24.40, 2nd)

4×50 mixed free relay – 7th, 1:30.38 (24.10, 3rd)

50 free – 16th, 24.67

4×100 Medley relay – 13th, 4:00.92 (54.13, 4th)

Emma Terebo – France

200 back – 17th, 2:05.94

Ida Hulkko – Finland

100 breast – 9th, 1:04.85

50 breast – 10th, 29.94

Max Wilson – US Virgin Islands

100 back – 53.23, 32nd

50 back – 24.31, 30th

Carlos Vasquez – Honduras

200 fly – 22nd, 1:58.63

100 fly – 38th, 53.36

Yordan Yanchev – Bulgaria

400 free – 19th, 3:45.70

4×200 free relay – 8th, 6:59.12 (1:46.43, 4th)

800 free – 21st, 8:17.85

Julio Horrego – Honduras

100 breast – 59.22, 34th

50 breast – 27.71, 39th

2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships

Florida State Divers Samantha Vear and Izzy Gregersen competed at the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships in Morgantown, WV, last week.

Vear competed in the Women’s 1-meter final after finishing 12th in prelims (216.85) after five dives. With scores carrying over, Vear added 231.00 in finals, moving up to finish 10th at 447.85.

Earlier in the week, Vear competed in the 3-meter qualifier, placing second with a score of 243.25.

Gregersen competed in the Women’s 3-meter (110.70) and platform (181.55) events, where she placed 39th and 16th respectively in prelims.

The Seminoles will head to Baton Rouge, La., to face RV/No.25 LSU on Jan. 7, 2023.

Other Cool Stuff

The Big Man Big Heart Foundation continues to prove why NIL is a major positive for college football:

On Saturday, December 17, Florida State The University took the first physical steps in finishing a project that’s been just over half a decade in the making.

First floated as a potential infrastructure addition in 2016, FSU has been actively pursuing the construction of a standalone football facility since 2018, when it announced official plans.

In 2021, Athletic director Michael Alford shared new renderings and finalized plans for the facility, announcing that the fundraising goal to kick off construction had been met, leading to today's groundbreaking ceremony