Sunday night South Carolina football injury report

About 24 hours after the South Carolina Gamecocks kicked off against Kentucky, Coach Shane Beamer shared an update on the injury report.

“For the first time, I’m able to get on this call Sunday night and not report any significant injuries from last night,” Beamer said, during his Sunday night teleconference. “Normal bumps and bruises – that was a physical, physical football game, so we’ve certainly got some guys that are beat up after last night, but nothing that is concerning as we go into the off week.”

Several key players were out during the 24-14 win over the Wildcats. The post-game injury report from Lexington is available right here.

Safeties RJ Roderick (hip) and Devon Reed (arm) were both out of the game, although Reed did make the trip to Lexington. Also absent on the trip were defensive tackle Alex Huntley (lower body) and wide receiver Corey Rucker (undisclosed).

During practice last week, running back Christian Beal-Smith re-aggravated a foot injury suffered during preseason camp. Offensive guard Trai Jones (undisclosed) was out, too.

“The guys that didn’t play last night, that weren’t on the trip with us or didn’t play, like Devonni, certainly expect those guys to be good to go against A&M, so we’ll see how this week goes, Beamer said.

Rucker “should be” ready to return. Like Beal-Smith, an August injury forced him to miss time at the start of the season. Beamer didn’t specify what’s going on with the latest injury.

“I group him in that category from (earlier),” Beamer said. “Anybody that wasn’t available last night, we expect everyone to be available for Texas A&M, unless they are somebody that we talked about previously that was season-ending, like Chad Terrell, Mo Kaba and Jordan Strachan.”

