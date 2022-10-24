Sunday Night Football Staff Bets: Player props, spread bets and more | NFL and NCAA Betting Picks

• Bet Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (-110 BetMGM): Across from Hill will be a mix of Levi Wallace (52.6 PFF coverage grade) and James Pierre (66). This could be another Hill explosion game.

• Among his dominating target share, one or two manufactured looks should easily get Hill over this number.

• Bet Steelers WR Diontae Johnson o5.5 receptions (+114): He’s commanded 20 combined targets since the Halftime outburst; return to Kenny Pickett could help this bet.

PFF staff best bets in Pittsburgh Steelers-Miami Dolphins in Week 7 “Sunday Night Football:”

Ben Brown: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill — Over 6.5 receptions (+100)

• 25% of Hill’s targets have been at 20-plus air yards, but 54% of his targets have also come within nine yards of the line of scrimmage. Simply put, the high-volume is coming in all game scripts, and could even be boosted if the Steelers jump out to an early lead. Miami isn’t taking its foot off the pedal in any game environment, so when Hill’s on the field he is being looked at as the first or second read. With one or two manufactured targets early, expect Hill to easily go over this reception prop number.

Richard Janvrin: Hill Anytime TD (-110)

• They played well against the Buccaneers last week, but the Steelers’ secondary will have a challenging time containing Hill. Safety Terrell Edmunds can help over the top, but Miami also has Jaylen Waddle, who can make them pay. Across from Hill will be a mix of Levi Wallace (52.6 PFF coverage grade) and James Pierre(66). This could be another Hill explosion game.

PFF Greenline top play: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson — Over 5.5 receptions (+114)

In two full games since his Halftime verbal exchange with Mitch Trubisky, Johnson has commanded 20 targets. He only has 5 catches in each outing, but a return to Kenny Pickett and his improved accuracy over Trubisky’s should help this bet, as would a potential Dolphins Offensive Fireworks display positively affecting game script. PFF Greenline shows greater edges, but at 2.2%, Johnson has an advantage that can be exploited.