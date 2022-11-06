‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule 2022: Updated dates, times, teams for NBC’s NFL prime-time games

Waiting all day for Sunday night? We have you covered with a one-stop shop on everything there is to know about “Sunday Night Football” for the 2022 season.

While we had all grown accustomed to the broadcast tandem of color commentator Cris Collinsworth and play-by-play specialist Al Michaels, Collinsworth has a new partner for the 2022 season. With Michaels joining Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcast, Collinsworth will be joined by play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico, while Melissa Stark handles sideline duties.

The “Football Night in America” ​​pregame, halftime and postgame show is now hosted by Maria Taylor, and she is joined by former Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett, Hall of Famer Tony Dungy and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms. Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison also provide on-site analysis.

You can find the full schedule for ‘Sunday Night Football’ below.

‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule 2022

You can find the full 2022 schedule for “Sunday Night Football” below. Each game will kick off at 8:20 pm ET.

Week Date Matchup/Result 1 Sept. 8 (Thu.) Bills 31, Rams 10 1 Sept. 11 Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3 2 Sept. 18 Packers 27, Bears 10 3 Sept. 25 Broncos 11, 49ers 10 4 October 2 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31 5 October 9 Ravens 19, Bengals 17 6 October 16 Eagles 26, Cowboys 17 7 October 23 Dolphins 16, Steelers 10 8 October 30 Bills 27, Packers 17 9 Nov. 6 Titans vs. Chiefs 10 Nov. 13 Chargers vs. 49ers 11 Nov. 20 Bengals vs. Steelers 12 Nov. 27 Packers vs. Eagles 13 December 4 Colts vs. Cowboys 14 December 11 Chiefs vs. Broncos 15 December 18 Patriots vs. Raiders 16 December 25 Buccaneers vs. Cardinals 17 Jan. 1 Rams vs. Chargers 18 Jan. 8 TBD

What channel is ‘Sunday Night Football’ on?

“Sunday Night Football” will be broadcast on NBC every week of the NFL season.

What time do ‘Sunday Night Football’ games start?

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

“Sunday Night Football” will be broadcast by NBC at 8:20 pm ET. Every regular-season Sunday night game on the network is currently slated to begin at that time.

‘Sunday Night Football’ Live Streams

There are a handful of ways for cord-cutters to stream ‘Sunday Night Football,’ as it will be broadcast on most of the major streaming platforms. Some require a subscription, but others you can stream for free.

That includes fuboTV, which offers a free trial. That streaming platform carries NBC as well as CBS, Fox, NFL Network and the ESPN family of networks. That makes it an ideal option for NFL fans hoping to catch each of the games remaining during the 2022 regular season and 2023 playoffs.