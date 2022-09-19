Sunday Night Football: Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers continued his dominance of the Bears, winning 21 of the past 22 games he has started and finished against Chicago. After Sunday night, he is 23-5 record against the Bears.

Aaron Jones rushed for more than 100 yards and scored two touchdowns, and Preston Smith made seven tackles and two sacks as the Packers defeated the Bears 27-10. Chicago now has lost seven games in a row to their longtime rivals.

Rodgers completed 19 of 25 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jones and a 5-yarder to Allen Lazard, who was playing his first game of the season.

Jones also had a 15-yard touchdown run as he rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries and caught three passes for 38 yards.

The Packers had 414 yards to 228 for the Bears.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was only 7-of-11 for 70 yards with an interception. He also had eight carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Fields was stopped short of the goal line on two runs Midway through the fourth quarter, which would have drawn the Bears within seven points. The first, ruled a touchdown on the field, was overturned by replay. The second Chicago challenged after officials ruled Smith and Jarran Reed kept Fields out of the end zone, and replay upheld it.

The Packers could have put the game away much sooner, but Mike Pennel recovered an aborted snap with Green Bay driving at the Chicago 28. The Bears converted with a 43-yard, field-goal drive to close to 24-10.

The Packers’ next drive was blown up by another aborted snap with Green Bay facing a second-and-nine at its own 46. AJ Dillon recovered but for a 13-yard loss, and after a short completion, the Packers were forced to punt .

The Packers then tacked on a Mason Crosby field goal with 2:28 remaining.

Both teams move to 1-1 on the season.