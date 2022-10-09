Sunday Night Football odds, spread: Ravens vs. Bengals predictions, NFL picks, bets from expert who’s 33-14

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) travel to M&T Bank Stadium to battle the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) on Sunday Night Football. Last season, Cincinnati won both matchups against Baltimore, scoring 40-plus points in both games. The Ravens are looking to change that outcome and defend their home turf. Baltimore leads the all-time series 27-25.

Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET in Baltimore. Caesars Sportsbook lists this Baltimore as a three-point favorite in its Ravens vs. Bengals odds, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5. Before you make any Bengals vs. Ravens picks, you need to see the NFL best bets and analysis from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

A Veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Over the past four seasons, Mike is 232-204 ATS in the NFL. Mike is 33-14-1 on his last 48 Picks involving the Ravens, returning $1,750.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Bengals vs. Ravens and just locked in his Picks and Week 5 NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Bengals spread: Baltimore -3

Ravens vs. Bengals over/under: 47.5 points

Ravens vs. Bengals money line: Baltimore -165, Cincinnati +140

CIN: The Bengals are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 versus AFC opponents

BAL: The Ravens are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss

Ravens vs. Bengals picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Why Baltimore can cover

Tight end Mark Andrews is a physical presence in both phases of the game. Andrews is a big-bodied target (6-foot-5, 256 pounds) who excels in contested catches and in the red zone. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is a dependable and reliable outlet for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Andrews is leading the team with 24 receptions for 260 yards with three touchdowns.

Running back JK Dobbins had a serious impact in his second contest of the season. Dobbins has been a strong and powerful ball carrier who fights through arm tackles with ease. The Ohio State product owns great vision and can explode to the second level. He can also be a sound-receiving option from the backfield. Last week, Dobbins had 13 carries for 41 yards with a touchdown while recording 22 receiving yards and another score.

Why Bengals can cover

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is a dynamic pass-catcher for Cincinnati. Higgins is a dangerous playmaker downfield and in the red zone due to outstanding contested-catch skills. The Clemson product owns soft hands and good route-running prowess. Higgins is 12th in the NFL in receiving yards (315) on 20 catches with two touchdowns. Last Thursday, they caught seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Joe Mixon can pile up all-purpose yards with ease. Mixon is a proven, productive playmaker on the ground and through the air. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection has the strength to drive his way through defenders. Mixon currently has 82 carries for 224 yards along with a touchdown. Additionally, he secured 17 passes for 116 yards.

How to make Bengals vs. Ravens Picks

Hartstein has analyzed this Matchup and while we can tell you he’s leaning Under on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He’s only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Bengals vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Ravens spread to back, all from the expert who is 33-14 on Ravens picks, and find out.