Sunday Night Football odds, spread, line: Packers vs. Bears prediction, NFL Picks from expert who’s 51-17

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers look to bounce back when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. The Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, struggling to only seven points in the 2022 season opener. The Bears, meanwhile, are coming off a season-opening win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers won both matchups between the NFC North rivals in 2021.

Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET in Green Bay. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Packers as 10-point favorites at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42 in the latest Packers vs. Bears odds. Before you make any Bears vs. Packers Picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine expert RJ White has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in Picks against the spread. He's also gone a whopping 51-17-1 on his NFL Picks involving the Packers.

Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Bears vs. Packers. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Bears spread: Packers -10

Packers vs. Bears over/under: 42 points

Packers vs. Bears money line: Packers -480, Bears +360

CHI: The Bears are 7-11 against the spread in the last 18 games

GB: The Packers are 12-7 against the spread in the last 19 games

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago has strong Offensive skill talent, headlined by David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney. Montgomery has three straight seasons with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage, and he produced 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021. Green Bay allowed 4.7 yards per carry last season, No. 30 in the NFL, and the Bears also have a strong No. 2 options in Khalil Herbert. Mooney is electric on the outside, and he produced 81 catches for 1,055 receiving yards in 2021.

On defense, Chicago played well in the season opener, yielding only 10 points and 0.91 points per drive. The 49ers managed only 331 total yards and 17 first downs against the Bears, and Chicago’s defense was strong in 2021. The Bears were No. 6 in the league in total defense last season, giving up 316.7 yards per game, and Chicago was in the top five of the NFL in passing defense and sacks.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has the edge against Chicago in terms of recent track record. The Packers are 6-0 in the last six games against the Bears and 21-3 in the last 24 matchups overall. That includes a 12-2 mark in the last 14 contests against Chicago at Lambeau Field, and Green Bay is also exceptional after a loss, winning 11 consecutive games. Offense is also a real advantage for the Packers, with Green Bay ranking in the top 10 of the NFL in scoring offense, total offense, first downs, passing touchdowns, scoring percentage, points per drive, and third down efficiency last season.

The Packers led the league in turnover avoidance and interception avoidance, and Green Bay also ran for 6.2 yards per carry in Week 1. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is a major X-factor for Green Bay, and the Packers are facing a Bears offense that scored only 18.3 points per game with the league’s worst third down efficiency (34.7%) last season. Chicago also finished No. 30 in passing yards with more interceptions (20) than touchdown passes (16).

How to make Bears vs. Packers Picks

White has analyzed this Matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Bears vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Packers spread to jump on, all from the expert who is an amazing 51-17 on Packers picks, and find out.