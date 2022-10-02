Sunday Night Football odds, spread: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs predictions, NFL picks, bets from expert who’s 24-9

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday Night Football during the Week 4 NFL schedule. The Chiefs were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts 20-17 in Week 3. Likewise, Tampa Bay picked up a loss last Sunday, falling to the Green Bay Packers 14-12. Star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will be in the spotlight in this primetime battle.

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs spread: Buccaneers -1

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs over/under: 46 points

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs money line: Chiefs +100, Buccaneers -120

TB: Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following an ATS loss

KC: Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games in Week 4

Featured Game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City’s offense is exciting and explosive with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. This unit is seventh in total offense (374) and sixth in passing yards per game (281). Mahomes is a superb athlete who owns a Rocket for an arm. The four-time Pro Bowler is eighth in passing (857) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (8). In Week 2, they went 24 of 35 for 235 yards with two passing touchdowns.

Tight end Travis Kelce is Mahomes’ favorite target. Kelce has been a Matchup Nightmare for opposing defenses due to his outstanding size (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) and reliable hands. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection is very fast and fluid when running routes. He’s leading the team with 17 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is flying around on defense, consistently swarming the ball carrier. The Bucs are ranked fourth in total yards allowed (289) and fifth in rushing yards allowed (79.3). Linebacker Devin White is an athletic force who runs from sideline to sideline. White is a superb run-stopper with the quickness to be reliable in coverage.

The LSU product is leading the team in total tackles (24) and sacks (3). In Week 2, he recorded 11 total stops with a forced fumble. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett is a dynamic pass rusher on the outside. Barrett owns an array of moves to get after the quarterback and cause havoc in the backfield. He currently has 12 total tackles with two sacks.

