Sunday Night Football odds, line, spread: Packers vs. Lions predictions, NFL Picks by expert on 58-21 roll

A berth in the NFL playoff bracket could be at stake for the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers when they meet on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field. The Lions (8-8), who have won seven of nine, can earn their first trip to the postseason since the 2016 season with a win over Green Bay and a loss by the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the day. The Packers (8-8), who have won four in a row and five of seven, are looking to earn their fourth consecutive playoff berth and 12th in the past 14 years. If Green Bay wins, it secures the berth. If Seattle and Detroit both win, the Seahawks will make the postseason.

Packers vs. Lions spread: Green Bay -5

Packers vs. Lions over/under: 49 points

Packers vs. Lions money line: Detroit +196, Green Bay -240

DET: The Lions are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games overall

GB: Packers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against NFC opponents

Featured Game | Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is led by three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The 18-year veteran quarterback has completed 333 of 515 passes (64.7%) for 3,490 yards and 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a rating of 91.5. He has also rushed 31 times for 84 yards (2.7 average) and one touchdown with eight first-down conversions. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in all but one game this season.

Also helping power the Packers is running back Aaron Jones. In 16 games this season, he has carried 201 times for 1,073 yards (5.3 average) and two touchdowns. He has six explosive plays of 20 yards or more rushing, including a long of 36 yards. Jones is also tied for the team lead with 56 receptions for 375 yards (6.7 average) and five touchdowns. He has five plays of 20 or more yards through the air, including a 30-yarder. See which side to back here.

Why the Lions can cover

Veteran quarterback Jared Goff has been solid this season, completing 64.9% of his passes on 359 of 553 passing for 4,214 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has been picked off seven times and has a rating of 100.1. Goff has thrown for 300 yards or more in five games this season.

Also powering the Lions offense is former Green Bay running back Jamaal Williams. In 16 games this season, Williams has carried 246 times for 994 yards (4.0 average) and 15 touchdowns. He has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 58-yarder. He has converted 60 first downs on the ground and four through the air. He has 12 receptions for 73 yards (6.1 average). Williams carried 24 times for 81 yards (3.4 average) in the first meeting with the Packers on Nov. 6. Last week against Chicago, Williams carried 22 times for 144 yards (6.5 average) and one touchdown. See which side to back here.

