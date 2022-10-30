Sunday Night Football odds, line, spread: Packers vs. Bills predictions, NFL Picks by expert who’s 53-19

Two teams heading in opposite directions will collide when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Bills (5-1) have won three straight games and own the best record in the AFC. They are coming off a bye after knocking off the Chiefs, 24-20, two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the Packers (3-4) have lost three straight and are tied for second in the NFC North. They lost 23-21 at the Commanders last week.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 pm ET. Buffalo is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Bills odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over/Under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Bills vs. Packers Picks or Week 8 NFL predictions of your own, you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert RJ White has to say.

Packers vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -10.5

Packers vs. Bills Over/Under: 47 points

Packers vs. Bills money line: Buffalo -550, Green Bay +400

BUF: Bills lead the league in total offense (440.8 yards per game)

GB: Packers are 16-2 in their last 18 primetime games

Featured Game | Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo has the best passing offense in the league. Led by quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills average 323.0 passing yards per game, which leads the NFL. Buffalo also leads the league in total offense (440.8 yards per game) and ranks second in scoring offense (29.3 points per game).

The Bills have an edge-rushing beast in Von Miller. The two-time Super Bowl Champion has recorded a sack in three straight games, which is tied for the longest active sack streak in the NFL. Miller has six total sacks on the season, which is tied for fifth.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay excels in primetime games. Since Matt LaFleur became head coach in 2019, Green Bay is 16-2 in games with a start time of 7 pm ET or later, including 13 consecutive wins. That winning streak is the longest such streak in the NFL since 1970.

In addition, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has done a strong job at protecting the ball this season. The four-time NFL MVP has thrown just three interceptions in 244 passing attempts. His 1.2% interception rate ranks fourth behind only Tom Brady (0.3%), Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts (both 1.1%).

