Sunday Night Football odds, line, spread: Dolphins vs. Steelers predictions, NFL Picks by expert who’s 22-11

The Miami Dolphins look to get back on track when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a key AFC Matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins (3-3), who have dropped three in a row, have not made the postseason since 2016, and have made the Playoffs just twice since 2001. The Steelers (2-4), who snapped a four-game skid with a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay last Sunday, have earned a postseason berth in six of the last eight seasons, including each of the last two. Pittsburgh has also made the Playoffs in 32 of the last 50 years.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 8:20 pm ET. Miami is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

In addition, Hartstein has gone 22-11-1 on his last 34 picks involving the Dolphins, returning $974. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Steelers spread: Dolphins -7.5

Dolphins vs. Steelers over-under: 44.5 points

Dolphins vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh +270, Miami -345

PIT: Steelers are 14-5 against the spread in their last 19 October games

MIA: Dolphins are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 home games against teams with losing road records

Why the Dolphins can cover

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led Miami with a season-high 12 catches for 177 yards last week against Minnesota, his eighth career game with 10 or more catches and 150 or more receiving yards, most-ever by a player in his first seven seasons. Hill is the fifth player since 2000 with 150-plus receiving yards in three of his team’s first six games of the season. He leads the NFL with 701 receiving yards and ranks second with 50 catches in 2022. Hill is working toward his fifth season with more than 1,000 receiving yards, and the third year in a row.

Another top receiving target for the Dolphins is wide out Jaylen Waddle. Waddle had six catches for 129 yards in Week 6, his third 100-yard game this season. He will be looking for his third game in a row at home with 100-plus receiving yards. Waddle has 30 receptions on the season for 533 yards (17.8 average) and three touchdowns with eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, and 230 yards after the catch. See which team to back here.

Why the Steelers can cover

After being given up for dead, Pittsburgh came out swinging against Tampa Bay and Shocked the Buccaneers in Week 6. Running back Najee Harris had his second touchdown catch of the season in that game, and has a touchdown in two of his past three games on the road. Harris has a touchdown in all six career games in primetime. He also has 100 or more yards from scrimmage in two of his past three games in primetime.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has five or more catches in five of six games this season. He had five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown in the last meeting with Miami. He will be looking for his third game in a row on Sunday Night Football with seven catches and 70 or more receiving yards. He will also be looking for his 11th game in a row on the road with five or more catches and 50 or more receiving yards. See which team to back here.

For Sunday Night Football, Hartstein is leaning over on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back.

