Sunday Night Football odds, line, spread: Cowboys vs. Colts predictions, NFL Picks from expert on 11-3 roll

For the first time since 2018, the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts will meet on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys are in the driver’s seat for a playoff berth with an 8-3 record and a 4-1 mark in the last five games. Dallas is also 5-1 at home this season, with Indianapolis Entering at 2-3-1 in road games. The Colts are 4-7-1 overall and just 1-5 in the last six games.

Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET in Arlington. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dallas as a 10.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5 in the latest Cowboys vs. Colts odds. Before making any Colts vs. Cowboys Picks or NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine’s Resident Dallas expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he was 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58%) and 8-3 on money-line NFL Picks last season for a profit of $1,552.

In addition, Hartstein has gone an amazing 11-3 on his last 14 picks involving the Cowboys, returning more than $700. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has locked in on Cowboys vs. Colts. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Colts vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Colts spread: Cowboys -10.5

Cowboys vs. Colts over/under: 44.5 points

Cowboys vs. Colts money line: Cowboys -550, Colts +400

IND: The Colts are 5-7 against the spread this season

DAL: Cowboys are 7-4 against the spread this season

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis is led by its defense, with strong metrics across the board this season. The Colts are No. 6 in total defense, giving up only 3,707 total yards in 12 games. Indianapolis is also in the top 12 in scoring defense, allowing only 20.3 points per game and 1.70 points per drive. The Colts are in the top 10 in first downs allowed, thanks in part to a stingy passing defense that is near the top of the league in passing yards allowed (2,287) and passing touchdowns allowed (13).

Indianapolis can also stop the run, evidenced by a top-five mark in yards per carry allowed (3.9) and is effective on third down. Opponents are Converting only 35.7% of third-down chances against Indianapolis this season, No. 6 in the NFL. With that defense and a talented offense at the skill positions headlined by Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman, the Colts are capable of keeping this one competitive. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys are on a five-game home winning streak, and Dallas is led by an elite defense that allows only 17.0 points per game. Dallas has a fantastic matchup against a struggling Colts offense, but the Cowboys are also potent on offense. Led by Dak Prescott, the Cowboys are No. 7 in the NFL in scoring, averaging 25.4 points per game, and Dallas has scored at least 28 points in four consecutive games. Dallas has at least 400 total yards in each of those four games, the second-longest streak in franchise history.

The Cowboys are also elite on third down (43.3%) and in the red zone (69.7%), with Prescott ranking in the top 10 of the NFL in passer rating, QBR, sack percentage, and completion rate. On the ground, Dallas has a pair of quality options, with Ezekiel Elliott running effectively between the tackles and protecting Prescott as a blocker. Tony Pollard is leading all running backs in yards per touch (6.3), with top-10 marks in yards per carry, rushing yards per game, and touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Hartstein has analyzed this Matchup and, while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who wins Colts vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?