Sunday Night Football odds, line, spread: Chiefs vs. Titans predictions, NFL Picks by expert on 25-11 roll

An AFC Showdown takes center stage on Sunday Night Football when the Tennessee Titans (5-2) go on the road to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2). Both teams are leading their respective divisions. Tennessee enters Sunday’s Showdown is on a five-game winning streak, while Kansas City has won three of its last four outings. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is a game-time decision.

Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET in Kansas City. Caesars Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a 13.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Titans odds.

Chiefs vs. Titans spread: Chiefs -13.5

Chiefs vs. Titans over/under: 45.5 points

Chiefs vs. Titans money line: Kansas City -800, Tennessee +550

TEN: The Titans are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven meetings in Kansas City

KC: The Over is 7-2 in Chiefs’ last nine games following an ATS win

Featured Game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tight end Travis Kelce is a big and athletic pass-catcher in Kansas City’s offense. Kelce is a tremendous run blocker with soft hands in the passing game. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has been capable of consistently making big plays and is a regular red-zone threat. The Cincinnati product is tied for seventh in the NFL in receptions (47), tied for 10th in receiving yards (553), and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (7).

Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is starting to find his groove. Smith-Schuster has sure hands and excels on short and intermediate routes. The USC product utilizes his size and frame against defenders. He has caught 34 passes for 494 yards and two scores. The 2017 second-round pick has reeled in 100-plus yards in consecutive games. In his last contest, Smith-Schuster racked up 124 yards and a score.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee is stout up front on the defensive line. The Titans quickly shed blocks and caused havoc in the backfield. They are second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (89.1) with a league-low one rushing touchdown scored. Defensive lineman Denico Autry is a disruptive force who quickly sheds blocks as a both run stuffer and pass rusher.

Autry understands leverage fairly well and knows how to shoot the gaps. The Mississippi State product is second on the team in sacks (5) with four tackles for loss. Safety Kevin Byard is an effective player in all phases of the game. Byard shines in coverage due to his instincts and quickness. The two-time Pro Bowler has 45 total tackles and one interception.

