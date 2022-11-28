Sunday Night Football: Eagles score late touchdown for 27-20 Halftime lead

Getty Images

In one of the better halves of the entire season, the Packers and Eagles played a back-and-forth first half on Sunday Night Football. The game had two lead changes and a 20-20 tie before the Eagles broke it with 13 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Jalen Hurts threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins, completing a nine-play, 71-yard drive that included one third-down conversion and one fourth-down conversion. Philadelphia leads 27-20 at halftime.

The Eagles gained 295 yards, including 183 rushing, and the Packers had 182 total yards.

Hurts ran for 126 yards on 10 carries and completed 11 of 17 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Miles Sanders ran for 51 yards on 11 carries, and Kenneth Gainwell added a rushing touchdown.

Philadelphia has one turnover, an AJ Brown fumble, and turned it over on Downs after an aborted snap. Aaron Rodgers has thrown two interceptions.

It was an ominous start for the Packers, who fell behind 13-0 before answering with 14 consecutive points. The teams then traded touchdowns before the Eagles ended the half with their fourth touchdown of the night.

Rodgers also threw two touchdown passes, completing 9 of 13 passes for 118 yards. Aaron Jones has nine touches for 82 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown reception, and AJ Dillon has rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on five carries.