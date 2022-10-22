Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Showdown tournaments

To cap off the Week 7 Sunday slate, Miami welcomes Pittsburgh into Hard Rock Stadium in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins currently sit as 7-point favorites with an over/under of 45.5 points. This inner-conference Matchup features several big-name Playmakers on both sides of the field (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson), making it entertaining to field a DraftKings Showdown lineup to end your weekend.

Here are the key scoring settings for DraftKings Showdown contests: They’re full-point PPR and there are three-point bonuses for 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yardsand 100 receiving yards. The Captain pick costs 1.5 times a player’s original price, but he also gets his point total multiplied by 1.5.

MORE DK SHOWDOWN: How to win a Showdown contest

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Dolphins vs. Steelers Week 7 Sunday Night Football

$50,000 budget, need at least one player from each team.

Captain (1.5x points, 1.5x salary): RB Raheem Mostert, Dolphins ($11,700)

Mostert’s separated himself as Miami’s lead back and could be in line for a high rushing yard output against a Steelers’ defense that Ranks towards the middle of the pack in the most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs on a per-game basis (21.0) . They had a tough time getting going last week against a stout Vikings defense but draws a friendlier matchup this go-around. Another 17-to-20 carry type of day resulting in close to 100 yards on the ground and a TD will make Mostert a Worthwhile Captain play. We’re also able to fill out a well-rounded lineup opting to spend just $11,700 on him.

FLEX WR Tyreek Hill, Dolphins ($11,200)

Hill’s going to be in the majority of Showdown lineups, as we’re not differentiating ourselves very much, but at the end of the day, points are points. Hill’s been as reliable as it comes in Miami this season and has continued to produce the past few weeks with three different QBs throwing him passes. Hill enters Week 7 leading all WRs in receiving yards (701) and yards per route run (3.73) as a 20-plus point output is a real possibility.

FLEX QB Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins ($11,000)

Tagovailoa Returns to game action after missing the Dolphins’ past two games recovering from a concussion he sustained back in Week 4. After everything that happened, it’s great to see that Tua recovered well and is able to return to the playing field. Tua’s been having an impressive season, leading all QBs in QBR (80.0) and adjusted yards per attempt (8.8). Additionally, he fared well against man coverage, completing 68.2 percent of his passes (1st in NFL). Pittsburgh’s defense does play a good deal of man coverage which could lead to a big game from Tua on SNF.

FLEX WR George Pickens, Steelers ($6,400)

With Pittsburgh likely playing from behind on SNF, the Steelers are going to have to pass more than normal. Kenny Pickett (concussion) has cleared the protocol and is trending towards making his third career start, which is good news for Pickens. They clearly have a connection, as you have to figure Pickett’s going to look Pickens’ way a good deal. Pickens sports a respectable 15.7 average depth of target (ninth among WRs) as it may only take one big catch to make it Worth while to roster him. He’s also yet to reach paydirt this season, which could very well change this Sunday night.

FLEX TE Pat Freiermuth, Steelers ($5,000)

A negative game script could force Pickett and the Steelers to employ a higher pass rate, resulting in more targets for Freiermuth. Like Pickett, Freiermuth also cleared the concussion protocol ahead of SNF as he’s going to be back out there running routes as Pittsburgh’s TE1. The Muth leads all TEs in deep targets (7) as a big catch or two is all DFS players really need from a flex priced at $5,000.

FLEX D/ST Dolphins ($4,000)

Miami’s defense has been one of the more underwhelming units so far this season but has the ability to hold the Steelers to fewer than 20 points along with forcing a turnover or two. Miami enters Week 7 with the third-worst turnover margin in the NFL (-5) and with turnovers being fairly fluky, we’re hoping for some positive variance here. At $4,000, we’ll take a shot at the Dolphins putting together their best defensive performance of the season.